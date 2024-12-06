57 new faces on the NYBBGB courses in 2025

There will be host of new smiling faces ready to make music on the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain courses next year following their successful auditions.

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain (NYBBGB) has successfully completed its 2024 audition cycle, attracting over 100 talented children and youngster from across the UK.

Auditions were held between September and November at eight centres nationwide as well as on-line, with an outstanding level of playing on show from the next generation of brass musicians.

Nurturing excellence

Following a highly competitive selection process, 57 young musicians have been offered places in the bands, all eager to continue the NYBBGB's legacy of nurturing excellence and promoting brass music in inclusive surroundings.

The NYBBGB will hold its brace of 2025 residential courses at Pangbourne College and Oundle School. The courses will culminate in concerts in Tidworth, York (to be confirmed), Oundle, Birmingham, and London.

As part of its commitment to music education and community engagement, the NYBBGB will also embark, through its Ambassador Ensemble, on a special music education tour in Bradford, as part of its designation as the UK City of Culture in 2025.

The aim is to further inspire local schoolchildren and youngster, focusing on inclusivity and the power of music to unite communities.

Commitment

The NYBBGB has also announced that due to the UK Government's decision to apply VAT to private school hires, course fees will have to be raised. The policy change has placed an unexpected financial burden on the organisation and the families it serves.

However, the NYBBGB told 4BR that it was totally committed to making its courses as accessible as possible and will continue to prioritise its bursary scheme to support young musicians from lower-income families.