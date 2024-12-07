                 

Cory confirm Baker in solo trombone role

Brett Baker has been confirmed as the new solo trombone at Cory Band.

Cory
  Brett Baker takes on the role as solo trombone of Cory Band

Saturday, 07 December 2024

        

Brass in Concert and Welsh champion, Cory Band has announced the appointment of Brett Baker as their new solo trombone.

The former Black Dyke solo trombonist moved back to Gloucestershire in 2025. It was confirmed that he is to relinquish his MD role at Elland Silver Band. He is the Sales Director for Denis Wick & Alliance Products, and artist for Michael Rath Brass Instruments as well as the Chairperson of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

Thanks

He replaces Stephen Sykes, who according to the band announcement left after his trial period was completed.

They stated: "The band would like to place on record its thanks to Steve for his nine months of hard work and dedication and wish him all the best for his future endeavours."

Looking forward

Speaking about the new arrival, Cory MD Philip Harper said: ""I'm delighted to be able to welcome Brett, and I know the whole band is looking forward to working with him.

His qualities as a brass soloist need no introduction and he was brilliant for Cory earlier this year when he both played on our CD recording of 'The Year of the Dragon', and also played a key role in our Welsh Regional win in Swansea. We look forward to many more future achievements together."

I'm really looking forward to this new chapter, working with Philip Harper and the Cory BandBrett Baker

Great experiences

In response Brett commented: "I'm really looking forward to this new chapter, working with Philip Harper and the Cory Band.

After having only great first experiences with the band so far, it is exciting and daunting to be moving back home to the Forest of Dean after living in Cheshire for most of my adult life."

He added: "The Denis Wick factory is in Dorset, with the administrative office in Tamworth, and now I am mainly home based for work, I can be closer to my parents and the farm estate, but also local to a fantastic band.

I'm very much looking forward to my first official concert with the band and what the future holds."

        

