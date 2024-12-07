                 

News

Marzella-Wheeler takes principal baton role at cooperation band

Katrina Marzella-Wheeler takes the lead at Scottish Champion, the cooperation band and will lead their European title challenge in 2025.

Katrina
  The Yamaha artist has been an immediate impression with her emerging conductor career.

Saturday, 07 December 2024

        

Katrina Marzella-Wheeler has been appointed the new Principal Conductor of the cooperation band.

Her first major contest appearance will be at the 2025 European Championships in Stavanger, although the Yamaha artist will direct the band on a trio of upcoming festive concerts.

Delighted

Speaking about the appointment, band Executive Committee member Matt Fuller, said: "We're absolutely delighted to have Katrina on board and are excited for what she will bring to us.

Through working together in 2024, Katrina's enthusiasm, meticulous preparation and wealth of experience at the highest level has been evident. We have a shared vision of where this band can go with its fantastic group of musicians combined with Katrina's leadership and passion."

Significant

The latest appointment sees the former Black Dyke Band baritone soloist take another significant step on her emerging conducting trajectory.

Since being part of Allan Withington's Conducting School and returning to the UK with her family, Katrina has gained extensive experience working with Aldbourne, Eikanger Bjorksvik Mussiklag, Festival Brass, Regensburg Brass Band and the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland alongside her successful tenure as MD of Kingdom Brass.

We have a shared vision of where this band can go with its fantastic group of musicians combined with Katrina's leadership and passionthe cooperation band

Thrilled

In response to her appointment, Katrina stated: "I'm thrilled to join in this role alongside such a respected colleague as Glenn Van Looy.

Having worked with the band throughout 2024, I know this is a very special banding organisation packed with talented musicians of dedication, passion and virtuosity."

Katrina added: "I'm impressed by their willingness to venture into new musical worlds, and their refreshing openness to embrace an exciting future."

Katrina helped prepare the band for its Royal Albert Hall appearance and has already taken the helm for a number of high-profile concerts.

        

TAGS: the cooperation band

