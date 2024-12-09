                 

Latest edition of Brass Band World magazine now out

There is plenty to read in the latest edition of the leading brass band publication.

  The edition covers October and November

The latest edition of Brass Band World Magazine is now out with 44 pages packed with reviews and articles, features, news and more.

Reports

There are reports from the Cheltenham and Royal Albert Hall National Finals, where titles were won in memorable fashion — notably by the Flowers Band under MD, Paul Holland.

The 'Centre Band' is Northop Silver, who competed at the British Open and then won the First Section National title in Cheltenham just a week apart, whilst there is a fun feature with the euphoniums and baritones of Flowers Band in the wake of that famous Albert Hall triumph.

There are also reports from the Netherlands National Championship and the Swiss Open and plenty of additional band room news.

Interviews

The 'BBW Interview' sees Mark Good talk to Helen Minshall about her amazingly eclectic career which was recently acknowledged by being crowned Classic Fm's 'Visiting Music Teacher of the Year'.

The 'BBW Castaway' is composer Jacob Vilhelm Larsen, whilst the 'Pro Platform' centres on instrument maker and designer Richard Smith of Smith Watkins as he celebrates his 80th birthday.

There are also reviews of some of the latest concerts, recordings and music as well as instruments from Odyssey and dates for the diary.

To find out more go to: www.brassbandworld.co.uk

        

