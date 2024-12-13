                 

Record ticket sales for Mnozil Brass

Tickets are likely to be very scarce for Mnozil's 30th anniversary appearance at Symphony Hall next June — even with more than six months to go before taking to the stage.

MnOZIL bRASS
  The ensemble will head to Birmingham as part of their 30th anniversary world tour

Friday, 13 December 2024

        

4BR has been informed that there has been a record take-up for tickets for the 30th anniversary appearance of Mnozil Brass at Symphony Hall in Birmingham on the 28th June next year.

With tickets for the stalls, circle and upper circle are already sold out, B:Music has informed 4BR that they have taken the decision to release tickets in the choir section to ensure that fans will be able to enjoy their performance.

Thomas Gansch, Robert Rother, Roman Rindberger, Leonhard Paul, Gerhard Fussl, Zoltan Kiss and Wilfried Brandstotter will bring their 30th anniversary show to Symphony Hall with the promise of a night of brilliant musicianship and showmanship.

Incredible take up

Speaking to 4BR, B: Music Head of Programming, Chris Proctor said: "It's been an incredible take-up with over six months to go before we welcome Mnozil back for their 30th anniversary tour.

We have tickets in the Grand Tier, but these will soon be sold out, so we have opened the choir section fully to encourage people to enjoy the performance 'in the round'.

All we can advise fans to do is make sure you don't miss out. It's certainly going to be a very special night."

To book


To book tickets:
https://bmusic.co.uk/book/instance/1866936

        

TAGS: Mnozil Brass

