SBBA announces AGM and Learning Festival details

The Scottish Brass Band Association will host its AGM and Learning Festival on Saturday 11th January

SBBA
  The AGM and Learning Festival will be held at Bellshill Salvation Army Community Centre

Saturday, 14 December 2024

        

The Scottish Brass Band Association has announced that there has been a change of venue for its forthcoming Annual General Meeting and Learning Festival.

It will now take place on Saturday 11th January at the Bellshill Salvation Army Community Centre on Gladstone Street, Bellshill (ML4 1AT).

Delegates

4BR was informed that SBBA Secretary Tom Allan has sent out invitation letters to all member band secretaries, explaining that delegates' registration is from 9.15am, followed by the AGM at 10.00am. Although up to four delegates per band may attend the AGM, only two will have voting powers.

Nominations are requested for the posts of President and Treasurer. All nominations — including those for the executive committee — should contain the details of the proposer and the seconder, and be received by the secretary at least 14 days before the AGM.

Any proposed alterations to the constitution must be with the secretary no later than Saturday 14th December 2024.

Page of Remembrance

SBBA is planning to run a Page of Remembrance at its AGM and on its website in tribute to those bands people who have passed away during 2024. Nominations are requested to be with Tom Allan for inclusion by Monday 6th January.

At the conclusion of the meeting, there will be a Learning Festival with the following timetable:

Sessions

Session 1A: (11.15am-12.00 noon)
Delegates can either join Carole Ednie on a workshop on performance technique or a session entitled "I have handed that out already!"on brass band librarianship with Robert Fraser.

Session 2: (12.00 noon-12.45pm)
A workshop performed by the Whitburn Band on the 2025 Second Section test-piece 'Friendly Takeover' by Oliver Waespi.

Session 3: (2.00-2.45pm)
A workshop performed by the Whitburn Band on the 2025 Third Section test-piece 'Arkansas' by Jacob de Haan.

Session 4: How to fundraise for your brass band. A workshop led by Lynsey Mcilwraith.

        

