Wilkinson steps down from regular banding commitments

Dr Keith Wilkinson has announced that he is to retire form his regular banding commitments.

4BR has been informed that Dr Keith M Wilkinson has taken the decision to retire from regular brass band commitments.

It brings to a close a major part of his conducting career in the USA where he and his family have worked for nearly 30 years, although he also enjoyed a hugely successful brass banding career before his move across the Atlantic.

The announcement was made following the most recent Christmas Concert of Dublin Metro Brass.

Midlands to Mid west

First as a euphonium player with the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain, followed by becoming Bandmaster of Ashton-Under-Lyne Salvation Army Band and Derby Central SA Band.

He entered the contesting world of banding in 1976, first with Teversal Colliery Band, and then through the invitation of Geoffrey Brand with the GUS Band. There he enjoyed great success — winning a trio of Midlands Regional Championship wins and twice becoming the televised BBC 'Best of Brass' champion.

In 1986 he took over at William Davis Band winning a further six Midlands Regional Championships, the Grand Shield and the Edinburgh International Festival.

His freelance career saw his enjoy considerable success with the likes of Newtongrange Band, whom he led to the 1991 Scottish Championship title.

It brings to a close a major part of his conducting career in the USA where he and his family have worked for nearly 30 years 4BR

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Western Reserve

Keith was invited to become a Music Director with The Salvation Army in USA in 1996 and, shortly after his arrival, Brass Band of The Western Reserve was formed, a band he led with distinction until 2021.

He has directed several other bands in USA and Canada and a particular success was with St Louis Band who were North American First Section champions in 2001 and Chapel Brass which won the North American Third Section National Championships in 2013 and 2015.

In recent years he has assisted several bands, most recently Dublin Metro Brass.