New Onyx recording is a top 5 hit

The new release by the critically acclaimed Onyx Brass and conductor John Wilson has already made its mark on the best seller charts.

Onyx
  The new release has already made it into the 5 of the Official Specialist Classical Music Charts.

Sunday, 13 July 2025

        

'Transatlantic', the new recording by Onyx Brass and conductor John Wilson has made an immediate impression on the Official Specialist Classical Music Charts.

The album combines pieces for the core Onyx Brass quintet alongside those for extended brass forces, plus piano in the case of Florence Price's 'Octet for Brasses and Piano'.

Premiere recordings

The majority of the repertoire receive premiere commercial recordings, including a brace of Benjamin Britten pieces out of the Britten Pears Archive, in Aldeburgh.

Alongside these new discoveries are performances of established favourites by Sir Malcolm Arnold and Joseph Horovitz, as well as Adams, Bernstein, Gershwin, Langford, Vaughan Williams and Walton.

Founded in 1993, Onyx Brass remains a leading light in cementing the place of the brass quintet as a medium for chamber music, commissioning and performing the world premieres of more than 200 new works.

Track Listing:

*Directed by John Wilson
^Piano by Viv Maclean

Roaring Fanfare (Sir William Walton)*
China Gates (John Adams arr. David Gordon Shute)
Funeral March (Benjamin Britten)*
Octet for Brasses and Piano (Florence Price)*^
Quintet No.1 for Brass Quintet (Sir Malcolm Arnold)
Novelette in Fourths (George Gershwin arr. Timothy Jackson)
A Fanfare for June 30th (Benjamin Britten)
Prelude, Polonaise and Promenade (Gordon Langford)
Flourish on the Morris Call (Ralph Vaughan Williams)*
Music Hall Suite (Joseph Horovitz)
Dance Suite (Leonard Bernstein)

To purchase:


https://www.prestomusic.com/aff/1029/classical/products/9774591--transatlantic

        

