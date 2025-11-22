Result: 2025 Band Supplies Scottish Challenge

Band Supplies Scottish Challenge
Perth Concert Hall
Saturday 22nd November
Adjudicators: Simon Gresswell & Leigh Baker
1. Unite Scotland Kinneil (Allan Ramsay): 196
2. Newmains & District (Paul McKelvie OBE): 194
3. Dalkeith & Monktonhall (James Chamberlain): 193
4. Dunaskin Doon (Chris Bradley): 192
5. North Lakes Brass (Dennis Hadfield): 191
6. Newmilns & Galston (Alan Friel): 190
7. Johnstone (Raymond Tennant): 188
8. Lochgelly (Chris Shanks): 187
9. Dysart Colliery Silver (Robert Fraser): 186
10. Selkirk Silver (Stuart Black): 184
11. Arbroath & Carnoustie (Neill McDonald): 183
12. Perthshire Brass (Willie McMullan): 181
13. Barrhead Burgh (Alan Friel): 179
14. Broxburn & Livingston (Raymond Tennant): 176
15. Campbeltown Brass (Owen Pickering): 174
16. Bon-Accord B (Harry Marshall): 173
17. Dundee Instrumental (Bob McDonald): 172
18. Kilmarnock Concert Brass (Rebecca Wilson Paterson): 171
19. Buckhaven & Methil Miners (Steven Craig): 170
20. Shotts St Patrick's (Charlie Farren): 168
Best First Section Band: Unite Scotland Kinneil
Best Second Section Band: Perthshire Brass
Best Third Section Band: North Lakes Brass
Best Fourth Section Band: Arbroath & Carnoustie
4Barsrest Best Soloist: Dhani Miller (cornet) — Unite Scotland Kinneil
Best Principal Cornet: Clare Letham (Dysart Colliery)
Best Horn Section: Dunaskin Doon