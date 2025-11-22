Result: 2025 Band Supplies Scottish Challenge

Unite Scotland Kinneil claims victory in Perth.

Band Supplies Scottish Challenge

Perth Concert Hall

Saturday 22nd November

Adjudicators: Simon Gresswell & Leigh Baker

1. Unite Scotland Kinneil (Allan Ramsay): 196

2. Newmains & District (Paul McKelvie OBE): 194

3. Dalkeith & Monktonhall (James Chamberlain): 193

4. Dunaskin Doon (Chris Bradley): 192

5. North Lakes Brass (Dennis Hadfield): 191

6. Newmilns & Galston (Alan Friel): 190

7. Johnstone (Raymond Tennant): 188

8. Lochgelly (Chris Shanks): 187

9. Dysart Colliery Silver (Robert Fraser): 186

10. Selkirk Silver (Stuart Black): 184

11. Arbroath & Carnoustie (Neill McDonald): 183

12. Perthshire Brass (Willie McMullan): 181

13. Barrhead Burgh (Alan Friel): 179

14. Broxburn & Livingston (Raymond Tennant): 176

15. Campbeltown Brass (Owen Pickering): 174

16. Bon-Accord B (Harry Marshall): 173

17. Dundee Instrumental (Bob McDonald): 172

18. Kilmarnock Concert Brass (Rebecca Wilson Paterson): 171

19. Buckhaven & Methil Miners (Steven Craig): 170

20. Shotts St Patrick's (Charlie Farren): 168

Best First Section Band: Unite Scotland Kinneil

Best Second Section Band: Perthshire Brass

Best Third Section Band: North Lakes Brass

Best Fourth Section Band: Arbroath & Carnoustie

4Barsrest Best Soloist: Dhani Miller (cornet) — Unite Scotland Kinneil

Best Principal Cornet: Clare Letham (Dysart Colliery)

Best Horn Section: Dunaskin Doon