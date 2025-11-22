                 

Result: 2025 Band Supplies Scottish Challenge

Unite Scotland Kinneil claims victory in Perth.

Perth
  Unite Scotland Kinneil claims the Band Supplies Challenge title

Saturday, 22 November 2025

        

Band Supplies Scottish Challenge

Perth Concert Hall
Saturday 22nd November
Adjudicators: Simon Gresswell & Leigh Baker

1. Unite Scotland Kinneil (Allan Ramsay): 196
2. Newmains & District (Paul McKelvie OBE): 194
3. Dalkeith & Monktonhall (James Chamberlain): 193
4. Dunaskin Doon (Chris Bradley): 192
5. North Lakes Brass (Dennis Hadfield): 191
6. Newmilns & Galston (Alan Friel): 190
7. Johnstone (Raymond Tennant): 188
8. Lochgelly (Chris Shanks): 187
9. Dysart Colliery Silver (Robert Fraser): 186
10. Selkirk Silver (Stuart Black): 184
11. Arbroath & Carnoustie (Neill McDonald): 183
12. Perthshire Brass (Willie McMullan): 181
13. Barrhead Burgh (Alan Friel): 179
14. Broxburn & Livingston (Raymond Tennant): 176
15. Campbeltown Brass (Owen Pickering): 174
16. Bon-Accord B (Harry Marshall): 173
17. Dundee Instrumental (Bob McDonald): 172
18. Kilmarnock Concert Brass (Rebecca Wilson Paterson): 171
19. Buckhaven & Methil Miners (Steven Craig): 170
20. Shotts St Patrick's (Charlie Farren): 168

Best First Section Band: Unite Scotland Kinneil
Best Second Section Band: Perthshire Brass
Best Third Section Band: North Lakes Brass
Best Fourth Section Band: Arbroath & Carnoustie

4Barsrest Best Soloist: Dhani Miller (cornet) — Unite Scotland Kinneil
Best Principal Cornet: Clare Letham (Dysart Colliery)
Best Horn Section: Dunaskin Doon

        

