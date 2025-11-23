4BR Review — Episode 11

Catch up with the latest 4BR Review with 4BR Editor Iwan Fox and colleague Chris Thomas

For this episode originally broadcast on Wednesday 29th October we looked forward to the Dutch National Championships in Utrecht and the Siddis Entertainment Championships in Stavanger.

From it we posed the wider question to whether or not UK banding can learn from the way in which our European friends host these major championship competitions.

For the most part they are certainly very different to those at the Royal Albert Hall, Cheltenham and Symphony Hall — but are they better, and should we look at perhaps copying the way in which they are run?

Do they for instance more acutely reflect the strengths and weaknesses of their banding movements, are they more open and modern in their approach and to their choices of music, and are they more attractive events to perform in and to listen to?

To enjoy go to:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bjicqFuUC90&t=3484s