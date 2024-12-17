                 

Sriram fundamentals now available to all

Shri Sriram passionate speech at the 2024 BBE Brass Band Conference can now be enjoyed on the organisation's Youtube channel.

  Shri Sriram gave the keynote speech at the BBE Conference

Tuesday, 17 December 2024

        

The passionate speech made by musician Shri Sriram at the 2024 BBE Brass Band Conference can now be enjoyed on the organisation's Youtube channel.

It certainly made an impact with those in attendance as well as further afield with 4BR calling it "â€¦an intoxicating mix of insight and humour, telling observations and fundamental truths".

In his introduction to his speech the award-winning composer and producer said: "From where I see it, brass bands are a great example of a community coming together through music."

Creative Communities

Best known within banding for his collaboration with Hammonds Band for the 2016 project 'Just a Vibration', which brought Indian classical music influences to brass bands, his appreciation of how brass banding itself could become a catalyst for further innovation was marked in a speech centred around the theme of 'Creative Communities'.

As he said: "Diversity enhances society; it allows things to grow and eventually becomes a new tradition."

In addition to Shri Sriram's keynote address, additional sessions from the Conference are available via the Member Resource library on the BBE website.

"...an intoxicating mix of insight and humour, telling observations and fundamental truths4BR

2025 dates

Brass Bands England has also reminded people to make sure they put some essential early dates into their new 2025 diaries, with the National Youth Championships taking place on 29th March at Hymers College in Hull.

To enjoy:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=piTqmlxiunw

Catch up sessions from the Conference can also be enjoyed at:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/member/resource/fundraising-community-engagement

https://www.bbe.org.uk/member/resource/building-inclusive-partnerships-one-size-does-not-fit-all

https://www.bbe.org.uk/member/resource/bringing-brass-banding-the-national-stage

        

