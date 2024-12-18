Brindle replaces Baker for Elland Area challenge

The experienced Gareth Brindle will take Elland Silver Band at the Yorkshire Regional Championships following teh departure of Brett Baker.

Elland Silver Band has confirmed the departure of Musical Director Brett Baker.

4BR was informed that he informed the Yorkshire band earlier this month of his decision to relocate to his home area of the Forest of Dean in 2025, where, as has been announced he will now take up the role of solo trombone with Cory Band.

Gratitude

The band stated: "Brett has been instrumental in recruiting new players, introducing both a Composers and Slow Melody competition as well as overseeing a successful CD recording celebrating the organisation's triple anniversaries in 2025.

The band extends its sincere gratitude to Brett for his hard work and dedication this past year and to wish him all the best in his new endeavours."

Brindle

The Yorkshire Regional First Section contenders have been quick to find a conducting replacement to lead their Huddersfield challenge on Morley Calvert's 'Introduction, Elegy and Caprice', with the experienced Gareth Brindle taking the helm.

He stated: "Having worked with Elland Band on various projects over the years, I'm really looking forward to leading them at the Yorkshire Regional Championships.

They are a really friendly organisation, and I'm so pleased I can help them through this period whilst they search for a permanent MD."