Black Dyke Band will appear on 'In Tune — The Christmas Edition' later today

Yorkshire Area champion Black Dyke Band will be heard on BBC Radio 3 later today (Friday 20th December) when an ensemble from the band will appear on 'In Tune — The Christmas Edition' with presenter Katie Derham at 6.05pm.

Programme

The programme kicks off at 5.00pm with the band performing alongside the likes of the Frank Dupree Trio, The Gesualdo Six and others.

To enjoy



Go to: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m0025t7j