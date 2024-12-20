                 


News

New trio welcomed at Tyldesley

Three new players have joined the ranks of Tyldesley Band in time of New Year challenges.

The Tyldesley Band has welcome a trio of festive signings.

Paul Conchie joins on solo Eb bass from Ashton Under Lyne, whilst Glen Wynne Jones comes in on solo cornet from Wingates. Also joining in time for the New Year is Kiera Roberts on solo baritone from Skelmersdale.

Thrilled

Commenting on the arrivals Musical Director Neil Samuel told 4BR: "I'm thrilled that Paul, Glen and Kiera have chosen to continue their banding journey with us.

All three are fine players, and I look forward to working with all of them in 2025 when we will begin our North West Regional Championships preparations'.

        

Tyldesley Band

