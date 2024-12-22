                 

Hallas ends Imps partnership

The five year musical partnership between Garry Hallas and Yorkshire Imperial Band has come to an end.

Garry Hallas
  Garry led Imps to their first Yorkshire Area success since 1993

Sunday, 22 December 2024

        

4BR has been informed that the five-year musical partnership between Garry Hallas and Yorkshire Imperial Band has come to an end

Having stepped in the take a depleted ensemble to the British Open Spring Festival in 2019, he was the driving force behind the band's successful reinvigoration following the loss of their long term sponsorship from David Urquhart Travel.

Success

An increase in inventive concert promotions with themed projects based around films such as the James Bond franchise and The Snowman increased its supporter base in and around the Wakefield area in particular.

Contest success was also hard fought for, with a NEMBBA Autumn Contest success in 2022 building towards a memorable Yorkshire First Section Area victory in 2024 — their first Yorkshire victory since 1993.

Proud

Speaking to 4BR, Garry said: "I'm incredibly proud of what has been achieved at Imps. I've had an inexplicable soft spot for the band for many years and to be able to help revive their fortunes and set them back on a return to the Championships Section has been a real honour.

There is a very good team that has been built up over the last few years and I've been supported by a fantastic committee who have until now shared my vision and determination."

He added: "I'm devastated to be stepping down at this time, but things are not as aligned for me as they have been. I wish the new band management team every success."

        

