Concerto Grosso gains top 10 critical acclaim

One of the most respected classical music critics in the UK has nominated the twin National Youth Band and National Youth Orchestra performances of Gavin Higgins' 'Concerto Grosso' in the Top-10 highlights of 2024.

The twin performances given by the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and the National Youth Orchestra of Gavin Higgins' 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' are one of The Observer newspaper's Top-10 'Best of Culture' Classical Music highlights of the year.

Liverpool and London

The performances of the award-winning work were conducted by Tess Jackson at Liverpool's Philharmonic Hall, followed by London's Royal Festival Hall in London in April. Also included in the London performance was Dani Howard's 'Fanfare'.

According to the newspaper's respected classical music critic Fiona Maddocks they stood alongside productions of 'Elektra' at the Royal Opera House, Britten's 'Death in Venice' by Welsh National Opera, violinist Pekka Kuusisto, pianist Yuja Wang and John Wilson's Sinfonia of London as one of her highlights of 2024.

Productions of 'Tchaikovsky's 'Eugene Onegin', Bartok's 'Bluebeard's Castle', and those at the BBC Proms by Garsington Opera and by the Manchester Camerata at the Royal Albert Hall also made the list.

Maturity and depth

Speaking about the latest accolade for a work that has already gained Royal Philharmonic Society and Sky Arts South Bank awards, composer Gavin Higgins told 4BR: "All the congratulations go to the exceptionally talented young players.

The 'Concerto Grosso' is an immensely difficult work, but the maturity and depth of understanding in the brace of performances given in Liverpool and London was simply incredible.

I cannot thank them all enough, it was one of my proudest moments to hear them perform together, and it shows just how important and how rewarding investing in young musicians can be."

Full of bravura

In her review of the performance, Fiona Maddocks said that the performers had, "made light work" of a "storming showpiece full of bravura as well as poetry", whilst she also picked out solo cornet player Lewis Barton â€” saying that he fell into "the prized category of "ridiculously talented".

In response to the news, NYBBGB CEO Mark Bromley told 4BR: "I can only echo what Gavin has said. It was a truly memorable partnership on an amazing piece of music, brilliantly conducted and performed by superbly talented players.

The critical acclaim it achieved at the time and now again has been fully justified."





Broadcast

The memorable 'Catalyst' performance at Royal Festival Hall was recorded and subsequently broadcast of BBC Radio 3.