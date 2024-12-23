                 

Concert halls multiply investment

A new report shows that major concert halls more than paid their way in public investment in the last financial year.

Symphony Hall
  Symphony Hall in Birmingham is one of the venues that has generated over £230 million in ticket income

Monday, 23 December 2024

        

A new report by the British Association of Concert Halls (BACH) has shown that they generated nearly four and half times the amount they received in public investment through their ticket sales income in the financial year 2023/2024.

Overall income of over 40 venues that include B:Music in Birmingham (Symphony Hall and Town Hall), the Royal Albert Hall, Glasshouse International Centre for Music, Perth Concert Hall, Dora Stoutzker Hall at RWCM&D, Stoller Hall and Southbank Centre amongst others who have also hosted brass band events, amounted to £230m, rising for a third consecutive year.

84% of that amount came from ticket sales from over 9100 events, with over 60% classified as music performances.

Increased returns

The report showed that for every £1 of public investment, £4.48 was generated in ticket income, despite Arts Council England funding over the same three-year period dropping from over £54m to £43.8m per year.

Over 6 million people went to events with the lowest average ticket price coming in at £8.64, with the highest at £60.68 for orchestral concerts. In contrast, contemporary concerts had a lowest average price of £12.74 with a highest of £43.13.

Highest average prices were for musical theatre (£16.18/£55.10), although rock and pop had a higher average top price of £88.93 with top tickets prices at £250.00. Community and youth events had a lowest average price of £5.52 and a highest of £24.32.

Civic led models

Speaking about the report, Kevin Appleby, Chair of BACH stated on an article on the Arts Professional website: "Unlike commercially-run entertainment venues, BACH's members generally operate a more civic-led model, ensuring a commitment to public benefit rather than just profit.

Some of them are run by arts charities, some are run by universities, and they usually run integrated community engagement alongside their programmes.

Collectively, they bring the best artists, ensembles and orchestras from all over the world to towns and cities up and down the country."

In the last few years, they have done everything they can to reduce their costs and operate at maximum efficiency but, sadly, they are now having to make difficult commercial decisionsKevin Appleby

Rising costs

He added: "However, like every other sector in the arts and cultural industry, our concert halls are currently grappling with rising performance, supplier, energy and workforce costs at the same time public investment is shrinking.

In the last few years, they have done everything they can to reduce their costs and operate at maximum efficiency but, sadly, they are now having to make difficult commercial decisions. Some have been forced to reduce or even cut their orchestral programmes. It would be a disaster if we were to lose these."

Importance

He concluded: "The findings in this report underline the critical importance of continuing to protect this vital cultural ecosystem and ensure concert venues can keep on presenting diverse, world-class and culturally enriching artistic programmes from which we all benefit."

Report

The report can be viewed at: https://www.anvilarts.org.uk/bach-impact-report

        

Symphony Hall

