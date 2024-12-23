2025 Spring Festival judges announced

The team of judges that will make the decisions at the 103rd British Open Spring Festival in Blackpool have been confirmed.

The adjudicators for the 2025 British Open Spring Festival to be held at Blackpool's Winter Gardens on Saturday May 10th has been announced.

The list comprises (in alphabetical order): Lt Col David Barringer MBE, Morgan Griffiths, Alan Morrison, Lynda Nicholson, Andrea Price and Helen Varley. The details of which sections each has been allocated will be announced on the day of the contest.

Experienced

British Open Championship Music Advisor, Dr Robert Childs told 4BR: "We are delighted to have secure the services of such experienced musicians. Further details in regard to the Spring Festival will be announced in due course.

We look forward to welcoming the bands, audience and our team of judges to Blackpool in May."

Test pieces:



Grand Shield: Dances and Arias (Edward Gregson)

Senior Cup: Terra Australis (Martin Ellerby)

Senior Trophy: Fantasy for Brass Band (Malcolm Arnold)