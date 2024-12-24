Bliss and White claim BBW CD of the Year accolades

CD releases by Black Dyke Band and Sheona White have claimed the Brass Band World magazine CD of the Year awards.

'Bliss: Works for Brass Band' performed by Black Dyke Band conducted by John Wilson, and 'The Beauty Within' by Sheona White have been voted Brass Band World magazine's 'Band CD and Solo CD of the Year' for 2024.

Thrilled

Speaking about the 'Band CD of the Year' award John Wilson told the magazine that he told Black Dyke Band Director of Music Prof Nicholas Childs, "how thrilled I was with the sound of the band."

In response Prof Childs added that everyone at the band "thoroughly enjoyed working on the repertoire and collaborating with John in this way."

The release was described by the panel as "exceptional", "the complete package"and "an album of outstanding musical quality".

The other releases considered included were Cory ('140'), Brighouse & Rastrick (Another World: The Music of Dorothy Gates'), Foden's ('The Heaton Legacy' and 'Malcolm Arnold: Music for Brass Band') and Tredegar ('Holst at 150').

So proud

In thanking those who worked with her on 'The Beauty Within', a delighted Sheona White said that she was "so proud of this recording, which I feel is finally a true reflection of the musician I have always wanted to be."

Accompanied by Foden's Band, the panel described it as, "a fantastic album that beautifully highlights the brilliance of both the soloist and the ensemble", as well as being "a remarkable fusion of talent and artistry" and of "outstanding quality".

The other releases considered included 'Light Fantastic' by Brett Baker; 'Baut — Stig Nordhagen: Music for Euphonium' by Bente Illvold; 'Farbenspiel' by Annabel Voight; 'On My Way' by Mauro Martins, and 'New Music for Eb Tenor Horn and String Orchestra' by Sheona White.

Panel

The result was announced in the December issue with the panel comprising, Editor, David Childs; Chief Contributor, Christopher Thomas; conductor and contributor, Thomas Dunne, and teacher and trumpet soloist Raquel Samayoa, Associate Professor of Trumpet and co-Director of the UNT Brass Band at the University of North Texas.