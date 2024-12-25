2024 4BR Special Award

The award this year goes to Grethe W Tonheim, who continues to inspire with her playing, teaching and musicianship

The 4BR Special Award this year goes to the hugely respected trombone player, musician and teacher Grethe W Tonheim.

Educated at the Bergen Music Conservatory (now the Grieg Academy) and the Norwegian Academy of Music, she studied under the likes of Ingemar Roos, Kim Lofthouse and John-Arild Suther.

Her experiences under Claudio Abbado at the Gustav Mahler Jugendorchester where she played from 1989-1991, as well as at the Gothenburg Opera and the Gavle Symphony Orchestra formed the basis of her musical outlook in becoming a freelance performer.

Ethos

Her desire to inspire others at all levels — from first time students to fellow professionals has driven her musical ethos ever since.

Grethe has worked at the Manger Kolkehøgskule, Bergen Private Gymnasium and the Grieg Academy for many years whilst still balancing a busy freelance schedule working with a number of Norwegian symphony orchestras, military bands, opera orchestras and theatres.

As a member of the BIT20, the respected contemporary music ensemble, and the brass quintet BRIS she has continued to explore new musical avenues, including becoming a hugely respected adjudicator.

Contributions

For nearly 30 years Grethe was the solo trombone player with Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag, becoming an integral part of an ensemble that has become one of the most successful competitive and artistically renowned brass bands in the world.

Her many solo award-winning contributions (as well as those with colleagues in the trombone section) have helped the band to European, Norwegian National, Siddis and Brass in Concert titles — her performances on the contest, concert and recording platforms marked by her trademark combination of musical elegance and tensile steel technique.

During her period with Eikanger Grethe helped commission numerous works, including the double trombone concerto 'The Sons of Zeus' by Svein Henrik Giske and more recently a concerto by the Bergen based composer Elisabeth Vannebo.

Leading figure

In more recent years Grethe has been one of the leading figures of Bjorsvik Brass — formed by former players of the Eikanger Bjorsvik Band to enable them to carry on performing and enjoying their competitive banding — rising from Fourth to the Elite Division level over the last decade.

As an educationalist and teacher, Grethe Tonheim's legacy is already heard in numerous brass and wind ensembles throughout Norway, from school bands to professional orchestras.

She is seen as a truly inspirational figure to youngsters, and especially young female players. Her work as a leader, tutor and guest soloist on various courses working with players of ages and levels is greatly respected — both in Norway and abroad (including the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain).

Most important

As one of many former playing colleagues and countless friends have told 4BR, the Norwegian banding movement owes her a huge debt of gratitude in being an inspirational musician to countless fellow performers and audiences.

"If Grethe is there with you, you know you have nothing to worry about,"a former Eikanger player said. "Everyone admires, respects and loves her.

She remains one of the most important brass musicians in the country — and someone who has helped create the lasting foundations on which the future of Norwegian banding is now built."

4BR Special Award:

2023: Duncan Beckley

2022: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

2021: Denis Wick

2020: Brass Bands England

2019: Lito Fontana

2018: Allan Withington

2017: Paul Hindmarsh

2016: Carole Crompton

2015: Philip Wilby

2014: Mike Shenton

2013: John Berryman

2012: Howard Snell

2011: Philip Sparke

2010: Scottish Brass Band Association

2009: Ian Williams

2008: Norwegian Band Federation

2007: Peter Roberts

2006: Markus Bach

2005: David Gallaher

2004: David Read

2003: Salvationist Publishing & Supplies Ltd

2002: Frank Hodges

2001: Alan Jenkins