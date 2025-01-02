Farren to call the Shotts

The experienced Charlie Farren takes the baton with Shotts St Patrick's Band.

Shotts St Patrick's Band has welcomed in the New Year with the appointment of Charlie Farren as their new Musical Director.

The vastly experienced musician is the bass trombone and Chairperson of Whitburn Band and has also enjoyed conducting success with Bo'ness & Carriden, Broxburn & Livington, leading them to the Cheltenham National Second Section Final in 2023 and Selkirk Silver, who he led to the Scottish Third Section in 2023.

Respected

The respected brass instructor has been a driving force behind Whitburn's success over the last decade or so and said he was "delighted" to work with Shotts and is looking forward to "a fruitful and successful relationship".

Look forward

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "We are looking forward to the Scottish Championships on 8th March which will be Charlie's first contest with us.

We also thank Andy Shaw who has developed the band over the past five years with his successful direction, including qualification for the Third Section National Final in 2023."