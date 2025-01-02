                 

*
banner

News

Farren to call the Shotts

The experienced Charlie Farren takes the baton with Shotts St Patrick's Band.

Charlie Farren
  The experienced Charlie Farren takes the helm at Shotts St Patrick's Band

Thursday, 02 January 2025

        

Shotts St Patrick's Band has welcomed in the New Year with the appointment of Charlie Farren as their new Musical Director.

The vastly experienced musician is the bass trombone and Chairperson of Whitburn Band and has also enjoyed conducting success with Bo'ness & Carriden, Broxburn & Livington, leading them to the Cheltenham National Second Section Final in 2023 and Selkirk Silver, who he led to the Scottish Third Section in 2023.

Respected

The respected brass instructor has been a driving force behind Whitburn's success over the last decade or so and said he was "delighted" to work with Shotts and is looking forward to "a fruitful and successful relationship".

Look forward

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "We are looking forward to the Scottish Championships on 8th March which will be Charlie's first contest with us.

We also thank Andy Shaw who has developed the band over the past five years with his successful direction, including qualification for the Third Section National Final in 2023."

        

TAGS: Shotts St. Patrick's

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

VLAMO

VLAMO to host first Belgian National Youth Band course

January 2 • Luc Vertommen and Wim Lauryssen will llead Belgian Youth on first course in April.

Boxted

New Year honour for Boxted stalwart

January 2 • 91 year old John Polley of Boxted Methodist Silver Band has been awarded the British Empire Medal in the New Year Honours List

Wobplay

Wobplay adds to New Year attractions

January 2 • The leading media platform has been adding more great music for people to enjoy.

Grezzy

Smith & Grezzy Big Chat podcast: Latest episode is now out

January 2 • New Year resolutions are the order of the day with Sandy, Simon and guests Andi Cook and Andrew Baker.

What's on »

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 7 December • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 7 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF120JZ

Enderby Band - Broughton Astley Rock Choir

Friday 13 December • Thomas Estley Community College. 2 Station Road. Broughton Astley. Leicestershire LE9 6PT

Bedford Town Band - Bedford Town Band Brass Academy

Saturday 14 December • Putnoe Heights Church MK418EB

Newstead Brass - Christmas Showcase 2024

Saturday 14 December • St Wilfrid's Church, Church Street, Kirkby in Ashfield NG17 8LA

Vacancies »

Chinnor Silver

January 1 • Requires Bass player (Eb or Bb) and percussion. Can you help us fill our last 2 seats? We are a friendly, welcoming and ambitious 2nd section band, currently at the top of our area grading table. Why not pop along to our next rehearsal and have a look?

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

December 31 • Bilton Silver (Rugby) requires a cornet player to join our Championship Section band (Position negotiable). Under MD Brad Turnbull we have a varied programme of events. Rehearsals are held on Monday and Friday at 7-45pm in our own purpose built bandroom.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

December 31 • Under our MD Brad Turnbull and with a varied and growing programme of events, Bilton Silver (Rugby) requires a euphonium player to join our Championship Section band. Rehearsals are held on Monday and Friday at 7-45pm in our own purpose built bandroom.

Pro Cards »

Michael Bennett

BSc, RNCM (Perf)
Performer, Composer, Arranger, Teacher

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top