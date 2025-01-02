Smith & Grezzy Big Chat podcast: Latest episode is now out

New Year resolutions are the order of the day with Sandy, Simon and guests Andi Cook and Andrew Baker.

The latest edition of Smith & Grezzy's Big Chat Brass has just been released, and given the time of the year, this episode is entitled 'Christmas Wishes and New Year Resolutions'.

Sandy and Simon are joined by regular contributors Andrew Baker and Andi Cook to discuss their choices of what they would like see appear in the banding world in 2025.

Ideas

These include ideas on adopting a youth band, free contest tickets for players and registry amendments for under 16s, to looking for new adjudicators, re-draws, Brass in Concert and even banning certain marches form the Whit Friday rotaâ€¦

Enjoy

Lots to get you talking about thenâ€¦

To enjoy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y6iWkF0VpX0