Brass Band World magazine: Latest edition out now

The latest edition of Brass Band World Magazine is now out with 46 pages packed with reviews and articles, features, news and more.

Report and interviews

There are reports from the RNCM International Brass Band Festival where there were a host of memorable performances from top class bands and world class performers, as well as an in-depth interview as Chris Thomas talks to composer Edward Gregson.

Essential reading too for bands and their conductors who wish to find out more about what the judges will be looking out for one the test-pieces at the year's Regional Championship series

The 'Centre Band' is the Golden Hymn Brass Band from Taiwan whilst the BBW Castaway is the amazing trombone soloist Peter Moore — whose new CD release 'Shift' is out soon.

Tributes

There are also tributes paid to the legendary Elgar Howarth who died earlier this year, and to C Brian Buckley, one of the Welsh banding movements most influential figures, whilst there are reviews of the latest releases from Hauts de France, Tim de Maeseneer and Gavin Higgins, as well as the usual features and articles.

