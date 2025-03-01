Report & Results: 2025 Yorkshire Regional Championships

Black Dyke retain their title again as there are section wins for Queensbury Music Centre, South Yorkshire Police, Unite the Union and Barnsley Metropolitan in Huddersfield.

A quintet of commanding performances secured the Yorkshire Regional Championship titles in Huddersfield.

Two came from the most famous brass banding village in the world; Black Dyke claiming a fifth consecutive top section victory with Queensbury Music Centre returning from a 37-year contesting break to take the Fourth Section honours.

Elsewhere, Unite the Union won the First Section for the first time since 2020, with South Yorkshire Police and Barnsley Metropolitan retaining the Second and Third Section winners' trophies in equally impressive fashion.

As always, the weekend attracted a wide range of supporters and occasional visitors — including Jacob De Haan, composer of the Third Section test-piece, 'Arkansas', and photographer David Vintiner, whose recent work has included portraits of actors Nicole Kidman and Brian Cox.

He stopped off as part of a three-year 'Straight Line' project that is taking him from Christchurch in Dorset to Lindisfarne, recording community events and the people who take part in them.

Eight Yorkshire bands will now head straight to Cheltenham, whilst Black Dyke will be joined by Hepworth and Brighouse & Rastrick at the Royal Albert Hall.

Championship Section:

Black Dyke's victory, their eighth in the last nine contesting years, was hallmarked by a level of understanding, preparation and execution that was a class above their rivals. Minor errors apart, even the blended part-swapping and rhythmic amendments never sounded bolted together by the basic necessity that fractured their challengers' efforts.

As the players sung a rather Bourgeoisesque rendition of 'We've won our trophy back', their MD, Prof Nicholas Childs thoughtfully sought out supporters to accept their congratulation before once again taking hold of the People Challenge Cup as well as the Roy Newsome Trophy as 'Winning Conductor'.

"Another great team effort," he told 4BR. "That's the contest ethos from the moment I open the score for the first time to the last note on stage. These are a special group of players, all eager to create a piece of Black Dyke history." He also took time to highlight the leadership of principal cornet Richard Marshall who claimed yet another 'Best Principal Cornet' award.

Superbly differentiated

An opening movement, superbly differentiated in dynamic levels and razor-edged articulation focussed their purpose. The second, with the swaps between principal cornet, repiano and soprano sounding coherent (if obvious), was supplemented by a sympathetic ensemble, whilst the third had a capricious swagger without ever being 'thrown away' as adjudicator Steven Mead was to refer to in his detailed pre-results remarks.

That address the was clear cut in speaking of the 'Diversions' score being reflective of Derek Bourgeois' personal traits (he studied under him) — tricksy in meter and acidic in wit in its outer movements, yet essentially romantic at its central core.

Black Dyke captured all three: "Works for me... so good to hear," Steven wrote in his remarks. Christopher Bond summed up his observations by describing it as, "a colourful performance with lots to admire"- although as Steven also noted in his pre-results analysis, the pair thought that not one band "really nailed it".

Consistency

In all honesty the Queensbury band didn't need to, as rivals failed to find the triptych consistency to mount sustainable challenges. "One or two" captured the melancholic feel of the central section he said (notably, he later confirmed with second placed Hepworth), with some MDs showing "craftsmanship" in appreciating the lightweight style in the opening.

However, as he also highlighted, qualification, let alone title aspirations were thrown away time and again by a combination of dynamic overload in the first, solo fragilities in the second, and misplaced loss of tempi control in the final section, which became a blunt edged stab rather than rapier cut swish of stylistic waspishness.

Thankfully for uber-confident Ryan Watkins and runner-up Hepworth, their frenetic adrenaline fired finale was just about kept in check, as they gained their place back at Kensington Gore for the first time since 2021 with a performance of determined intensity.

It also allowed the judges to ponder more on the excellence of their compactly packaged opening and lyrical second movement (which was finished with aplomb by their nerves of steel sop player). Their fine solo horn Georgia Woodhead took the 'Best Instrumentalist' award.

Never materialised

With Black Dyke leaving a small, but distinct gap in the title winning door, much was anticipated of their oldest rivals Brighouse & Rastrick as the last band to play.

However, the title challenge never really materialised, although they ensured their Albert Hall return with a joie de vivre finale as characterful as Prof David King's animated direction following two movements rich in musical insight but frustratingly pockmarked by noticeable errors.

Behind them, and despite the security of the ensemble and soloists (especially Alan Morrison in taking the 'Best Soprano' award) the sheer dynamic heft of Hammonds robbed the music of its crisp wit, as they ended fourth. A little less could have given them so much more.

In contrast, the light touch approach of Allan Withington and Carlton Main Frickley promised much but was eventually undermined by fragilities and all too obvious camouflage work as they finished fifth, whilst the final top-six place went to Rothwell Temperance, who perhaps sacrificed too much of the musical character in pursuit of technical security.

Kit-Kat break

Few gripes from the rest, although Grimethorpe fans were left to rue a performance rich in character but laced with minor errors. Stannington was seventh (although why their timp player thought it appropriate to take a Kit-Kat break complete with crossword puzzle and thermos flask of coffee was taking the Bourgeois 'wit' a bit too far), whilst the rest struggled to command a score of deceptive challenges.

It was also a reminder that Yorkshire (like every other region in the UK) hasn't got a top section full of true Championship Section standard bands. It has however, got a multiple champion of commanding presence, who on this form will take some beating in Huddersfield in the years to come.

First Section:

Unite the Union secured an impressive victory in the First Section as Morley Calvert's 'Introduction, Elegy and Caprice' tested the insight, technique and style of the 11 Cheltenham contenders and their MDs to the full.

Jonathan Beatty's appreciation, full of consideration in matching tempo and dynamic contrasts to the academic rigour of its stylistic construction, stood out.

Adjudicator Michael Alcorn summed up his written observations by calling it, "a super reading... both the quirkiness of the writing but also the beauty of the textures and harmonies. Thank you so much for a memorable performance." Stan Lippeatt succinctly called it, "a fine performance".

Stand out winner

A little later Michael further confirmed the quality, saying that there was, "one stand out performance" on the day, whilst Stan added that the "musicality of the winners" stood out, especially in the second movement.

Few would have disagreed; the quality of their ensemble boosted by cultured solo contributions by their award-winning euphonium and solo horn. Promotion to the Championship Section in 2026 was an added bonus, with the distinct possibility that it could be accompanied by yet more silverware come Cheltenham.

Reflecting on their victory on their Facebook page the band stated, "WOW. What a day! Around the stands it felt like a very special performance, an occasion and a feeling that none of us will ever forget."

A memorable afternoon too for runner-up Old Silkstone, as Norman Law's measured appreciation of the score caught the ears of the judges with its deft touches. They return to Cheltenham for the first time since 2019.

Some debate

Both adjudicators gave illuminating pre-results analysis; Michael Alcorn saying that there was a need for bands to reveal "a form of storytelling" even though there was no explicit narrative synopsis, whilst Stan said that although the winner was clear there "was some debate" between second and third.

That meant that BD1 Brass led by Jamie Smith just missed out despite a stylish rendition that grew in confidence. It also marked the first time they had beaten their older sibling City of Bradford who came sixth after a rather more idiosyncratic account.

The remaining top-six places in a contest that confirmed that Calvert's work will likely become the touchstone indicator of true First Section quality around the country, went to hard working renditions from Knottingley Silver and Lindley.

Problems and puzzlement

Others however found problems in maintaining ensemble cohesion and rhythmic accuracy amid the sparse scoring in the first movement, whilst few captured the elegiac feel in the second and the capriciousness of the third.

Although a series of bravura sopranos rose to the challenge of their testing parts (Meltham's excellent Evie Crapper taking the 'Best Soprano Cornet' accolade), elsewhere the fragilities were noticeable.

Puzzlement though for Elland Silver in tenth, with a performance that for many certainly captured the essence of the work in style and technique yet failed to find resonance with the judges.

Second Section:

In contrast to the austere structures of the First Section set-work, Oliver Waespi's 'Friendly Takeover' offered a much more flexible set of parameters to explore in what was a thoroughly enjoyable Second Section battle.

Quality too, especially from South Yorkshire Police Band, who successfully defended their title under Leigh Baker with a stylish swagger that pulsated with growing ensemble energy backed by fine solo leads (Brian Winter taking the 'Best Principal Cornet' prize).

"Such a fine performance, you made this light music really work — Bravo all", adjudicator Steven Mead said in his written remarks, whilst Sarah Groarke-Booth described it as, "a musical performance with a thoughtful approach... with fine individual and sectional contributions."

"We have only gone and done it!!!," the band later wrote on its Facebook page. "Yorkshire 2nd Section Champions for the 2nd time in a row and promotion back to the First Section in 2026."

It was fully deserved.

Joyful celebrations

Joyful celebrations too for Strata Brass as MD Dave Holling revealed his hitherto unseen funk moves to draw a cracking account to return to Cheltenham for the first time since 2018. It certainly spread through his band, with the rhythmic foundation provided by a fine perc section topped by 'Best Soloist' euph player Ben Waller and his colleagues.

Just missing out in a contest full of upbeat performances was Hatfield & Askern Colliery led by Richard Marshall. Like their counterparts, the calibrated tempi changes were well delivered to eventual reveal that funky core in full, backed by a splendid perc section (containing 'Youngest Player' Esme Marshall on timps).

Oodles of good

"It was quite an interesting competition," Steven Mead said in his pre-results remarks. "Some conductors got this piece absolutely right even with their different approaches. There were no poor performances."

Sarah Groarke-Booth agreed, calling it "such a cool piece of music" that would do bands "oodles of good" in working on the detailed scoring in articulation, rhythmic 'groove' and solo lines that she said were "a gift to own" as confident soloists.

With so many bands giving vibrant accounts (all underpinned by the most joyfully smiling percussionists perhaps ever seen at a Yorkshire Area contest — with the kit and tambourine players giving their all), the remaining places, as Steven later said, took quite a bit of sorting out.

In the end, Emley Brass took fourth (aided by their 'Best Basses'), ahead of Hade Edge and Kippax, with the rest just a length or two behind.

Third Section:

'Arkansas' composer Jacob De Hann returned to Huddersfield for the first time in over 45 years, where alongside the audience and judges Malcolm Alcorn and Anne Crookston, he enjoyed ten fine renditions of his filmatic score.

The best came with a confident youthful flourish from Barnsley Metropolitan, who defended their title under Alex Francis off the number 1 draw with a technicolour soundtrack performance reminiscent of a Saturday morning pictures Western starring John Wayne.

Super stuff

It was super stuff; bang on the button in style, swaggering like the old movie star into the saddle as he set off into the open plains. Encouraged throughout by the MD, his young players (with a few older heads) took the lead lines in their stride (the 1000 watt smile of one of the solo cornet players after delivering her little motif in the first movement almost blinding the press box).

There was little doubt that it would be in the qualification mix come the results — and so it proved.

"Great work. Exciting playing and a very good reading of the score," was how Michael Alcorn summed up his written findings, whilst Anne said that she had "really enjoyed your reading — it was well organised and the soloists delivered musically." It was worthy of an Oscar nomination — and little wonder the players celebrated as if they had won 'Best Picture' on stage after the results.

"A day to remember," they later said on their Facebook page. "Months of hard work, dedication, and passion have paid off, and we couldn't be prouder of every single player who gave it their all on stage today. A huge thank you to our fantastic conductor Alex, all our wonderful players, our supporters, and everyone who has been part of this journey with us."

Oughtibridge excellence

Making the trip to Cheltenham for the third time in four years will be Oughtibridge, as John Hopkinson curated a neatly packaged account backed by excellent percussion and topped by their classy 'Best Soloist' cornet player David Bonner.

"All the bands gave good accounts, but all different," Michael said in his pre-results address as he highlighted the changes of style, "the great percussion writing", and the lyrical melodies that made for "enjoyable listening" in the box.

Anne agreed, saying that "a fantastic test" of character, expression, musicality, intonation and technique ("even going like the clappers" in the final movement) made for a great test to listen to.

The composer was left "feeling very happy" as he thanked the bands for capturing the essential emotion of the piece that he explained had its roots in celtic, blues and spiritual music, as well as that of the film screen.

It also made for a close battle for the qualification places, with Rockingham just missing out on this occasion but ending ahead of Wetherby & District Silver, Wakefield Metropolitan and Dronfield with the rest not too far behind on the 'Arkansas' trail.

Fourth Section:

Queensbury Music Centre made a remarkable return to the Yorkshire Championships 37 years after they last performed at the event.

Independently assessed to be included at Fourth Section level, they gave a performance of 'I Daedalus' that unlike the protagonist's son, never for a second overreached its ambition, as they successfully flew high above rivals to claim the title in imposing fashion.

Under MD Chris Lewis they were a class apart; the finely judged approach enhanced by mature band sounds, confident soloists and super perc work. They will surely be one of the favourites come Cheltenham in September.

Double triumph

It was also a double triumph as victory was followed by the birth of a new band baby just a few hours after they played, although it hasn't yet been confirmed if it will be called Daedalus...

The judges were certainly in no doubt: "A very well thought through and organised performance. You took care of the basics and soloists really deliver," wrote Anne Crookston, whilst Benjamin Richeton described it as "a great performance".

They were spot on — as were the pre-results remarks where both congratulated the composer for "a brilliant work on every level" that not only tested the banding basics of intonation, balance and tonality, but challenged in terms of tempi and style transitions, technique and effect. "Everyone got something from this I'm sure," Anne said.

Precise batonless

One that certainly did was fellow qualifier Friendly Band (Sowerby Bridge) as they came runner-up for a second year under Mike Silson's precise batonless direction, and aided by their fine 'Best Soloist' euphonium player Craig Lawrance.

Just behind came a confident Loxley Silver, with the remaining top-six places going to Gawthorpe Brass '85 and the welcome debutants of Crookes Brass from Sheffield led by Jim Fletcher and underpinned by their 'Best Percussion' team.

Yorkshire jewel

Despite its challenges (with Regional Secretary Robert Turnbull reminding bands to support its forthcoming AGM) the Yorkshire Regional Championships continues to offer a very well run, vibrant event.

It was also one that showed that there a growing gender balance in its competing bands, a long term commitment to encouraging youth backed by the support of the Yorkshire Music Future Fund Trust, and a willingness to support change (there were 16 borrowed players).

In addition, with KMJ recordings, a superb catering team and outstanding volunteers all adding greatly to the event, the claim that it remains the jewel in the Regional Championship crown is no idle Yorkshire boast.

Iwan Fox

Another great team effort. That's the contest ethos from the moment I open the score for the first time to the last note on stage. These are a special group of players, all eager to create a piece of Black Dyke history Prof Nicholas Childs

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Results:

Championship Section:

Adjudicators: Steven Mead and Christopher Bond

Test Piece: Diversions (Derek Bourgeois)

1. Black Dyke (Prof. Nicholas J Childs)**

2. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins)*

3. Brighouse & Rastrick (Prof. David King)*

4. Hammonds (Morgan Griffiths)

5. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery (Allan Withington)

6. Rothwell Temperance (David Roberts)

7. Stannington Brass (Sam Fisher)

8. Yorkshire Imperial (Ian McElligott)

9. Grimethorpe Colliery (Michael Bach)

10. Horbury Victoria (Duncan Beckley MBE)

11. Skelmanthorpe (Jonathan Bates)

12. Marsden Silver (Leigh Baker)

*Qualify for National Final

**Pre-qualified for National Final

Best Soloist: Alan Morrison (soprano) — Hammonds

Best Instrumentalist: Georgia Woodhead (Hepworth)

Best Principal Cornet: Richard Marshall (Black Dyke)





First Section:

Adjudicators: Stan Lippeatt and Michael Alcorn

Test Piece: Introduction, Elegy and Caprice (Morley Calvert)

1. Unite the Union (Jonathan Beatty)*

2. Old Silkstone (Norman Law)*

3. BD1 Brass (Jamie Smith)

4. Knottingley Silver (Kevin Belcher)

5. Lindley Band (Alan Widdop)

6. City of Bradford (Lee Skipsey)

7. Crofton Silver (Dean Jones)

8. Hebden Bridge (Alan Hobbins)

9. Meltham & Meltham Mills (Tom Haslam)

10. Elland Silver (Gareth Brindle)

11. Chapeltown Silver (Garry Hallas)

*Qualify for National Final

Best Soprano: Evie Crapper (Meltham & Meltham Mills)

Best Euphonium: Unite the Union

Best Soloist: Solo horn (Unite the Union)





Second Section:

Adjudicators: Sarah Groarke-Booth and Steven Mead

Test Piece: Friendly Takeover (Oliver Waespi)

1. South Yorkshire Police (Leigh Baker)*

2. Strata Brass (David Holling)*

3. Hatfield & Askern Colliery (Richard Marshall)

4. Emley Brass (Tim Sidwell)

5. Hade Edge (Norman Law)

6. Kippax (James Beecham)

7. Clifton & Lightcliffe (John Clay)

8. Barnsley Brass (Ben Brickles)

9. Slaithwaite (Simon Jacobs)

10. Drighlington (James McFadyen)

11. Huddersfield & Ripponden (Gavin Brown)

*Qualify for National Final

Best Principal Cornet: Brian Winter (South Yorkshire Police)

Best Euphonium: Ben Waller (Strata Brass)

Best Bass Section: Emley

Youngest Player: Esme Marshall (12) — Hatfield & Askern Colliery





Third Section:

Adjudicators: Michael Alcorn and Anne Crookston

Test Piece: Arkansas (Jacob De Haan)

1. Barnsley Metropolitan (Alex Francis)*

2. Oughtibridge (John Hopkinson)*

3. Rockingham (Adam Whittle)

4. Wetherby & District Silver (Craig Ratcliffe)

5. Wakefield Metropolitan (Duncan Beckley MBE)

6. Dronfield (Jack Capstaff)

7. Dinnington Colliery (Jonathan Beatty)

8. Lofthouse 2000 (Lee Whitworth)

9. Garforth Brass (Gordon Eddison)

10. Maltby Miners Welfare (Terry Clifford)

*Qualify for National Final

Best Soloist: David Bonner (Principal Cornet) — Oughtibridge

Best Percussion: Oughtibridge

Youngest Player: Max Sloan (12) — Oughtibrdige





Fourth Section:

Adjudicators: Anne Crookston and Benjamin Richeton

Test Piece: I, Daedalus (Andrea Price)

1. Queensbury Music Centre (Chris Lewis)*

2. Friendly Band (Sowerby Bridge) (Mick Silson)*

3. Loxley Silver (Lindon Bolt)

4. Dodworth Colliery M.W. (Geof Benson)

5. Gawthorpe Brass '85 (John Edward)

6. Crookes Brass (Jim Fletcher)

7. Linthwaite (Tony Robertson)

8. Thurcroft Welfare (Matthew Wright)

9. Deepcar Brass (David Ellison)

10. Tingley Brass (Allan Briggs)

*Qualify for National Final

Best Soloist: Craig Lawrance (Euphonium) — Friendly Band (Sowerby Bridge)

Best Percussion: Crookes Brass

Youngest Player: Rowan Hall (11) — Thurcroft Welfare