Royal Philharmonic Awards announced

The prestigious classical music awards were presented at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire on Thursday evening.

The winners of the 2025 Royal Philharmonic Society Awards were announced on Thursday evening.

Conductor Katrina Marzella-Wheeler's hopes of winning the RPS Inspiration Award were dashed by Belfast's wonderful Open Arts Community Choir which took the accolade voted on by 5,185 members of the public.

Katrina was one of four nominee finalists in a category that celebrates the excellence of the UK's non-professional sector.

The event which is billed as 'the biggest night in UK classical music' saw high profile music-makers make their way to the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire where BBC Radio 3 presenters Jess Gillam and Tom McKinney hosted the proceedings.

Awards

The Blue Riband Ensemble Award was presented to the pioneering Paraorchestra which brings together professional disabled and non-disabled musicians, whilst The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra's Music Director Kazuki Yamada received the Conductor Award.

The Chamber-Scale Composition Award was awarded to Welsh composer Sarah Lianne Lewis for 'letting the light in', with the Gamechanger Award going to NMC Recordings. Welsh National Opera received the Opera and Music Theatre Award, composer Sir James MacMillan accepted the Series and Events Award for Scottish festival The Cumnock Tryst, and Streetwise Opera's Re:Discover Festival received the Impact Award.

The Instrumentalist Award was presented to cellist Laura van der Heijden and the Singer Award to soprano Claire Booth. Composer Katherine Balch's 'Whisper Concerto', premiered by BBC Philharmonic, received the Large-Scale Composition Award and BBC Radio 3's 'Classical Africa' received the Storytelling Award. The Young Artist Award was presented to GBSR Duo: percussionist George Barton and pianist Siwan Rhys.

Live music was provided by Laura van der Heijden with pianist Joachim Lim, and Grant McLachlan's Abdi by double bassist Leon Bosch with pianist Maria Linares Molero. Instrumentalist Award nominee Ben Goldscheider also performed.

Extraordinary

Addressing the audience, RPS Chair Angela Dixon said: "The RPS Awards have a story to tell about classical music-making in the UK today that is both inspiring and humbling. It's a story of extraordinary musicians living extraordinary lives, giving the best of themselves and making a difference.

Behind each of the awards' tonight is a community of audiences, participants, and creative forces. We're here this evening to recognise excellence in classical music in all of its forms and to celebrate the impact our sector is having on people in all walks of life."

Broadcast

BBC Radio 3 will broadcast a special RPS Awards programme at 7.30pm on Friday 7th March, available for a further month on BBC Sounds.

A film of the RPS Awards presentation will be available to watch for one month on the RPS website from Monday 17th March.

Award winners:

Chamber-Scale Composition Sarah Lianne Lewis — letting the light in

supported by Boosey & Hawkes in memory of Tony Fell

Conductor: Kazuki Yamada

Ensemble: Paraorchestra

Gamechanger: NMC Recordings

Impact: Re:Discover Festival — Streetwise Opera

Inspiration: Open Arts Community Choir

Instrumentalist: Laura van der Heijden — cello

Large-Scale Composition: Katherine Balch — whisper concerto

Opera and Music: Theatre Death in Venice — Welsh National Opera

Series and Events: The Cumnock Tryst

Singer: Claire Booth — soprano

Storytelling: Classical Africa — BBC Radio 3

Young Artist: GBSR Duo