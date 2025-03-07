                 

News

Limited batch of tickets for European available

A limited batch of single tickets for the Championship and Challenge Sections at this year's European Championship in Stavanger will be available on Monday 10th March at noon.

  A limited number of tickets will be available from 10th March at noon

Friday, 07 March 2025

        

4BR has been informed that a limited batch of single tickets for the Championship Section and Challenge Section of the European Brass Band Championships in Stavanger will be available to purchase on Monday 10th March at noon (local Norwegian time).

To purchase the tickets on this date and time go to: https://www.stavanger-konserthus.no/?s=ebbc

Options

In addition to these regular tickets there will be other discounted options available.

These include what EBA refers to as 'Adjudicator Edition' seats located behind the adjudicator's box — with highly restricted views.

Streaming/Standby Tickets will see holders have access to the Streaming Lounge, a conference room with a cinema-style setup inside Stavanger Konserthus, where they can follow the competition via live stream.

Additionally, they may have the opportunity to enter the main contest hall (Fartein Valen) for live performances if vacant seats are available.

Further details

Further details of these options are available at: https://ebba.eu.com/ebc-2025-remaining-tickets/

        

