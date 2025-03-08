Draws & Results: 2025 Midlands Regional Championships

The draws and results of the action in Bedworth will be published here as soon as appropriate and possible.

The Midlands Regional Championships take place over two weekends at Bedworth Civic Hall.

This weekend

The action starts on Saturday 8th March with the Third Section (10.00am) followed by the First Section. Three bands from each section will be invited to represent the region at the Cheltenham National Finals.

Sunday 9th March kicks off with the Fourth Section (10.00am) followed by the Championships Section. Three bands will be invited to Cheltenham, with two bands representing the region at the Royal Albert Hall in October.

Following week

The Second Section contest will take place the following week (Saturday 15th March) at 11.00am.

Coverage

4BR will be covering each Regional Championship event this year, but will not be providing band by band coverage.

As previously stated, Editor Iwan Fox said: "After 25 years of working to provide extensive coverage, my personal priorities and circumstances have changed. I will be there to listen to performances on the Saturday and we will listen to every band on both days. We will publish the draws and results of both days as soon as we are able.

We will also look back on the events on the 4BR review podcast and will publish full news reports on each as soon as possible."

Draw:

Third Section:

Saturday 8th March

Adjudicators: Stephanie Binns, Nick Garman

1. Wem Jubilee (Cathy Rutherford)

2. Trentham (Matthew Ludford-King)

3. Wigston (Colin Jones)

4. Wellington (Telford) (Ian Johnson)

5. Cleobury Mortimer Concert (Chris Cobon)

6. Newark Town (Gary Wyatt)

7. Market Rasen (Peter Richardson)

8. Ibstock Brick Brass (Jon Penton)

Split draw:



Amington (Chris Barker)

Avonbank (Evesham) (Micah Parsons)

Daventry Brass (Ken Ewer)

Long Eaton Silver (Sharon Stansfield)

Shipston Town (Alex Bland)

Thrapston Town (Nathan Waterman)

Whitwell Brass (Rob Deakin)

Championship Section:

Sunday 9th March

Adjudicators: Steven Mead, Chris King

Start: After completion of Fourth Section

Bilton Silver (Rugby) (Brad Turnbull)

Blidworth Welfare (Gary Perrin)

Brass Band of Central England (Stephen Cooper)

Derwent Brass (Jack Capstaff)

Desford Colliery (Ian Porthouse)

Enderby (Michael Fowles)

GUS Band (Dr David Thornton)

Langley (Cliff Parker)

Newstead Brass (Martin Heartfield)

Ratby Co-operative (Allan Withington)

Sovereign Brass (Trevor Jones)

Staffordshire (Lee Woodward)

First Section:

Saturday 8th March

Adjudicators: Derek Renshaw, Steve Pritchard-Jones

Start: After completion of Third Section

Audley Brass (Tom Hancock)

Bedworth Brass (Jonathan Mott)

Burbage Buxton (Steve Critchlow)

City of Coventry (Lee Woodward)

Foss Dyke (Gareth Westwood)

Gresley Colliery (Craig Stevens)

Hucknall & Linby MC (Simon Gresswell)

Jackfield (Ryan Richards)

Kibworth (Brendan Caddy)

Oddfellows Brass (John Davis)

Raunds Temperance (Jonathan Pippen)

Rushden Town (Adele Hudson)

Shirley (Tom Stoneman)

Stamford Brass (Julian Bright)

Thoresby Colliery (Luke Pallister)

Second Section:

Saturday 15th March

Adjudicators: James Holt, Derek Renshaw

Start: 11.00am

Carlton Brass (Chris Banks)

City of Birmingham (Saphran Ali)

Glossop Old (Eliot Darwin)

Harborough (Ben Smith)

Hathern (Gary Wyatt)

Leicestershire Co-op (Ben Hewlett-Davies)

Pleasley Colliery Welfare (Elizabeth Pearce)

Ratby Co-operative Mid (Nicholas Garman)

Rolls Royce (Derby) (Adrian Lacey)

Shirebrook Miners Welfare (Adrian Wood)

Shirland Welfare (Lynden Cooper)

Stourport on Severn (Oliver Wilson)

Tintwistle (Jim Henson)

Towcester Studio (Neil Brownless)

Fourth Section:

Sunday 9th March

Adjudicators: David Hirst, James Holt

Start: 10.00am

Arrow Valley (Alex Bland)

Bilton Silver (Evolution) (Jodie Kelsall)

Brackley & District (Mark Probert)

Bretforton Silver (Paul Wood)

Corby Silver (Daniel Thompson)

Coventry Festival (Allan Wheelhouse)

Croft Silver (Henry Dunger)

Cubbington Silver (Kieron Howe)

Dunchurch (Paul Whitmore)

Ireland Colliery (Chesterfield) (Sarah Fellowes)

Malvern Hills & District (Chris License)

Matlock (Chris Banks)

Melton Borough (Tony Rifugiato)

Moulton 77 Brass (Kirsty Woodhouse)

Skegness Silver (Steve Walker)

Syston (Alex Bland)

University of Warwick (Tom Stoneman)