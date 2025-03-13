BBCA confirms judges for Blue Riband competition

Conductors Eduardo Portal and Katrina Marzella-Wheeler will judge the finalists at this year's BBCA Brass Band Conductor Competition.

The Brass Band Conductors' Association (BBCA) has confirmed that they have engaged the services of Eduardo Portal and Katrina Marzella-Wheeler to adjudicate its Blue-Riband competition on 28th June

Orchestral link

The critically acclaimed orchestral conductor Eduardo Portal made his debut with the London Philharmonic Orchestra in 2011 and has since conducted over 20 performances with them. He has also conducted the likes of the Philharmonia, BBC National Orchestra of Wales, HallÃ©, and many ensembles throughout Europe.

His recording credits include releases with of Gustavo DÃ­az-Jerez's orchestral cycle 'Maghek' with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

In 2020 he founded Passion for Conducting with his students working with the likes of the Musikkollegium Winterthur, Helsinki Philharmonic, Dallas, Atlanta and Wellington Symphony Orchestras.

His students are also regular participants in conducting competitions including Besancon, Malko, Jorma Panula, Laco di Como and Sergey Kussewitzky International Conducting Competitions.

Wide ranging

Katrina Marzella-Wheeler is gaining a wide-ranging reputation as a successful brass band conductor and will lead the cooperation band at the forthcoming European Championships in Stavanger.

She has also worked successfully with the likes of Eikanger Bjorsvik, Festival Brass and Aldbourne and recently led Kingdom Brass to a podium finish at the Scottish Championships.

I'm delighted that we have been able to secure the services of two outstanding conductors to be able to provide feedback to those participants invited to attend on 28th June James Holt

Delighted

BBCA Chairperson, James Holt, told 4BR: "I'm delighted that we have been able to secure the services of two outstanding conductors to be able to provide feedback to those participants invited to attend on 28th June.

Eduardo and Katrina have extensive experience and I'm sure both will be able to provide invaluable insight and inspiration for the conductors taking part."

Find out more and enter the BBCA Conducting Competition:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/news01022025-0900/bbca-2025-conducting-competition-now-open