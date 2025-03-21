BrookWright Music: Cross of Jesus (John Stainer arr. Jonathan Mead)

A touching euphonium duet based on the much loved hymn tune arranged for two euphoniums.

This exquisite duet arrangement by the Welsh composer Jonathan Mead of the much loved hymn has been set here as a euphonium duet although will work well for any Bb instruments with piano.

Admired

The arranger writes: "I have always admired the hymns of Sir John Stainer, and when a commission came in from euphonium soloist Micah Dominic Parsons to write a euphonium duet arrangement of 'Cross of Jesus', I accepted it straight away. The duet will be ideal for Easter and beyond."

Rolling score:

To view a rolling score video please visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=SpNN4gV_3d4

PDFs and sheet music:

This PDF download comes with a high quality MP3 backing track featuring piano, strings, choir and percussion, as featured in the video above.

PDFs available at https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/cross-of-jesus-duet-for-instruments-in-bb

Sheet music available at https://www.jwpepper.com/cross-of-jesus-11617412-2516136/p