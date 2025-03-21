                 

*
banner

News

BrookWright Music: Cross of Jesus (John Stainer arr. Jonathan Mead)

A touching euphonium duet based on the much loved hymn tune arranged for two euphoniums.

BrookWright
  The latest release from BrookWright Music is a tender euphonium duet

Friday, 21 March 2025

        

This exquisite duet arrangement by the Welsh composer Jonathan Mead of the much loved hymn has been set here as a euphonium duet although will work well for any Bb instruments with piano.

Admired

The arranger writes: "I have always admired the hymns of Sir John Stainer, and when a commission came in from euphonium soloist Micah Dominic Parsons to write a euphonium duet arrangement of 'Cross of Jesus', I accepted it straight away. The duet will be ideal for Easter and beyond."

Rolling score:

To view a rolling score video please visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=SpNN4gV_3d4

PDFs and sheet music:

This PDF download comes with a high quality MP3 backing track featuring piano, strings, choir and percussion, as featured in the video above.

PDFs available at https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/cross-of-jesus-duet-for-instruments-in-bb

Sheet music available at https://www.jwpepper.com/cross-of-jesus-11617412-2516136/p

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Touch of Brass

Radio: Touch of Brass

March 21 • The latest brass band music over the airwaves from Martin Upfold

Heaton

Critical acclaim for Heaton biography

March 21 • Paul Hindmarsh's outstanding biography of composer Wilfred Heaton continues to gain plaudits from critics.

BBW

Brass Bands Wales launch new player initiative

March 21 • Brass Bands Wales is looking to reignite the passion for brass band playing in the nation.

BrookWright

BrookWright Music: Cross of Jesus (John Stainer arr. Jonathan Mead)

March 21 • A touching euphonium duet based on the much loved hymn tune arranged for two euphoniums.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the RAF Regiment

Friday 21 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Berkeley Brass

Friday 21 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: North of England Regional Championships

Saturday 22 March • 1 Millennium Place, Durham DH1 1WA

Regent Hall Concerts - Household Troops Band of the Salvation Army

Saturday 22 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: North of England Regional Championships

Sunday 23 March • 1 Millennium Place, Durham DH1 1WA

Vacancies »

Hebden Bridge Brass Band

March 21 • Hebden Bridge Band require the following to complete our line for 2025.. PRINCIPAL CORNET, BACKROW CORNET, TENOR TROMBONE & PERCUSSION. We have an exciting line up planned, including Buxton contest, Whit Friday and local concert series, plus a good local!

Barnsley Brass

March 21 • An exciting opportunity has arisen at Barnsley Brass. We are looking to recruit a Tenor Horn and Eb Bass player to join and strengthen our ranks. . We rehearse on Monday and Thursday evenings at 8pm in Worsbrough, convenient for M1 junctions 36 / 37

Haverhill Silver Band

March 20 • Haverhill Silver Band seeks a PRINCIPAL CORNET to join the band after the Senior Cup. This is a superb opportunity to lead East Anglia's premier brass band to Whit Friday and beyond, following a great 4th place result at the regionals.

Pro Cards »

Morgan Griffiths

Dip. Performance
Conductor, Peripatetic Music Teacher, Lower brass specialist

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top