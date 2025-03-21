BrookWright Music: Cross of Jesus (John Stainer arr. Jonathan Mead)

This exquisite duet arrangement by the Welsh composer Jonathan Mead of the much loved hymn has been set here as a euphonium duet although will work well for any Bb instruments with piano.
Admired
The arranger writes: "I have always admired the hymns of Sir John Stainer, and when a commission came in from euphonium soloist Micah Dominic Parsons to write a euphonium duet arrangement of 'Cross of Jesus', I accepted it straight away. The duet will be ideal for Easter and beyond."
Rolling score:
To view a rolling score video please visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=SpNN4gV_3d4
PDFs and sheet music:
This PDF download comes with a high quality MP3 backing track featuring piano, strings, choir and percussion, as featured in the video above.
PDFs available at https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/cross-of-jesus-duet-for-instruments-in-bb
Sheet music available at https://www.jwpepper.com/cross-of-jesus-11617412-2516136/p