Zorro to leave his mark at Regent Hall

The new wind band version of 'Capistrano Overture' is to be given its world premiere by The Band of the Grenadier Guards, as Cpt Andrew Porter and Steven Mead lead the musical celebrations of Peter Graham's music.

Grenedier Guards
  The concert takes place at Regent Hall in London

Tuesday, 25 March 2025

        

The Band of the Grenadier Guards will give the world premiere of the wind band version of Peter Graham's 'Capistrano Overture' at its free 'Musical Journeys' concert at Regent Hall in London on Friday 28th March (3.00pm)

Graham celebration

In what will be a celebration of the Scotsman's music, the work, inspired by the pulp fiction 'Zorro' novellas of Johnston McCulley will be conducted by Captain Andrew W Porter, no stranger to the brass band world, whilst the guest soloist will be Steven Mead.

The Besson Artist will perform two movements from Peter's Euphonium Concerto 'In League with Extraordinary Gentlemen' — also inspired by the literary figures of Sherlock Holmes and Phileas Fogg, as well as 'Brillante' and 'The Holy Well'.

First ambitions

Captain Porter told 4BR that it had been one of his first ambitions on taking the role to ask the composer to arrange the work after he hard it performed at the 2024 Brass in Concert Championships played by Brighouse & Rastrick Band.

"It's a brilliant overture — and the wind band version is fantastic. I'm a huge admirer of Peter's music, so I was determined to ask him and delighted that he agreed. I'm sure the audience is going to enjoy it — we have as performers."

The work will form the counterpoint to Peter's 'Angels & Demons', which will also be performed amongst other works.

Time and place

Regent Hall
London
28th March (3.00pm)
Admission: free

        

