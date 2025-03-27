                 

*
banner

News

Cory sever ties with baritone player

Joel Collier's membership of Cory Band has been terminated with immediate effect.

Kentucky
  The action was filed at the Commonwealth of Kentucky Jefferson Circuit Court on 26th March

Thursday, 27 March 2025

        

The Cory Band has taken immediate action to sever ties with baritone player Joel Collier following the publication of a NBC News report in the USA outlining the filing of a lawsuit in Louisville, Kentucky on 26th March.

The legal action has been taken by Riley Neville against The Salvation Army National Corporation, The Salvation Army USA — Southern Territory, and The Salvation Army Kentucky and Tennessee Division.

Neville, aged 23, has waived her anonymity. It has been reported that she is seeking damages from the Salvation Army and its subsidiary branches, alleging negligence in hiring and failures in their duty to protect children.

Statement:

In its statement the band said: "Cory Band understands that a lawsuit has been filed in Kentucky USA against the Salvation Army and contains serious allegations concerning the behaviour of Joel Collier (principal baritone) prior to his arrival in the UK.

While Joel is not a defendant in these proceedings, his membership has been immediately terminated by agreement."

Adjudicators Association

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators has also informed 4BR that they have removed Joel Collier from its Development Programme with immediate effect.

In a further development on 27th March, Besson Musical Instruments has informed 4BR that their artist association with the player has also been brought to an immediate end.

It was further confirmed that Mercer & Barker Mouthpieces have brought their association with the performer to an immediate close.

        

TAGS: Cory

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Kentucky

Cory sever ties with baritone player

March 27 • Joel Collier's membership of Cory Band has been terminated with immediate effect.

BrookWright

BrookWright Music: God so Loved the World (Stainer arr. Keith M. Wilkinson)

March 26 • An enduring work wonderfully arranged should make a perfect addition to any band programme.

RNCM

Foden's double RNCM repeat

March 26 • The performance of Foden's Band at the RNCM International Brass Band Festival can now be enjoyed on repeat on both Wobplay.com and the BBC.

Constest

ConsTest own-choice test-pieces announced

March 26 • There will be plenty of wide-ranging repertoire performed at the ConsTest contest in Birmingham in April.

What's on »

Contest: North of England Regional Championships

Sunday 23 March • 1 Millennium Place, Durham DH1 1WA

The Hepworth Band - Glossop Band Club

Sunday 23 March • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop SK13 8LP

Longridge Band - Longridge Youth Band Concert

Sunday 23 March • St. Lawrence's Church, Chapel Hill, Longridge PR3 2YD

Dobcross Silver Band - Ashton Band

Sunday 23 March • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards

Friday 28 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Mereside Brass

March 26 • MERESIDE BRASS have a vacancy for a SOLO CORNET player, maybe PRINCIPAL for the right player. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs, occasional contests & socials.

Mereside Brass

March 26 • MERESIDE BRASS have vacancies for PERCUSSION players. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs and socials. It would be great to hear from you if you would like to join the band or if you could help out when needed for concerts.

Ocean Brass

March 23 • Ocean Brass (2nd section) are seeking a new Musical Director, due to a change in personal circumstances of our previous MD. We rehearse on Thursdays 8-10pm, at Banister Park Bowls Club, Stoneham Lane, Southampton SO50 9HT.

Pro Cards »

John Ward


Conductor, Adjudicator

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top