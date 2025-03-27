Cory sever ties with baritone player

Joel Collier's membership of Cory Band has been terminated with immediate effect.

The Cory Band has taken immediate action to sever ties with baritone player Joel Collier following the publication of a NBC News report in the USA outlining the filing of a lawsuit in Louisville, Kentucky on 26th March.

The legal action has been taken by Riley Neville against The Salvation Army National Corporation, The Salvation Army USA — Southern Territory, and The Salvation Army Kentucky and Tennessee Division.

Neville, aged 23, has waived her anonymity. It has been reported that she is seeking damages from the Salvation Army and its subsidiary branches, alleging negligence in hiring and failures in their duty to protect children.

Statement:

In its statement the band said: "Cory Band understands that a lawsuit has been filed in Kentucky USA against the Salvation Army and contains serious allegations concerning the behaviour of Joel Collier (principal baritone) prior to his arrival in the UK.

While Joel is not a defendant in these proceedings, his membership has been immediately terminated by agreement."

Adjudicators Association

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators has also informed 4BR that they have removed Joel Collier from its Development Programme with immediate effect.

In a further development on 27th March, Besson Musical Instruments has informed 4BR that their artist association with the player has also been brought to an immediate end.

It was further confirmed that Mercer & Barker Mouthpieces have brought their association with the performer to an immediate close.