Death of Melanie Kennedy

Melanie Childs
Monday, 07 April 2025

        

4BR has been informed of the death of Melanie Kennedy. The youngest sister of the Childs family, she passed away on Sunday 6th April, aged 62.

Her eldest brother Dr Robert Childs told 4BR: "Melanie was not only the closest of sisters to us all, but also our best friend. Our thoughts and love are with her husband Stewart and daughter Victoria at this tragic time."

Lifelong enthusiast

Melanie was a lifelong brass band enthusiast. She was a proud member of the Tredegar Junior Band under her father John Childs, and was part of the band alongside her brothers Robert and Nicholas that won the inaugural Butlins Youth Championship in 1974 and again in 1975.

She recently organised a special reunion of the members of the bands that took place on a memorable evening in Tredegar.

Family

Melanie also went on to play baritone with the emerging EYMS Band under her brother Robert, whilst her husband Stewart played soprano — sharing many successes together.

They also enjoyed being members of the Askern Colliery Band for many years and were the proud parents of daughter Victoria, who graduated from the RWCM&D in Cardiff and who went on to play with Black Dyke Band and is now conducting Hatfield Band.

A stalwart brass band supporter, her joy and pride in the achievements of her close knit extended family, her brothers and sister Sandra, and to lifelong friends at home and abroad made her a highly popular and respected figure — her family roots deep, loving and lasting.

The thoughts and sympathies are with Stewart, Victoria and all members of the extended family at this time.

        

