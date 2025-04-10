The Beatles, Bradford and Black Dyke

The story of the emergence of The Beatles and their connection to Black Dyke Mills Band has been explored on the 'BBC Radio 2 Loves Brass!' programme.

The first programme of the 'BBC Radio 2 Loves Brass!' series has just been aired

Veteran presenter Tony Blackburn looks back at the connection between The Beatles and brass bands and how 'Beatlemania' may have ignited in February 1963 after a concert that took place in Bradford.

As part of the celebrations that are marking Bradford as the UK City of Culture, a number of brass related programmes are being aired over the coming months.

Connection

The brass band connection to 'The Beatles' started a little later when the then Black Dyke Mills Band was signed by Apple Records for a John Lennon and Paul McCartney release called 'Thingumybob' which was used as the theme tune to a television programme.

Paul had told his record producer about the band (which were the current National Champion), and with Geoffrey Brand's musical help the piece was recorded in the open air (as well as a march version of 'Yellow Submarine') — the start of a connection that also spanned his involvement with his group Wings on the album 'Back to the Egg'.

Former member and historian John Clay is interviewed on the programme to talk about the band's involvement with them.

To enjoy



To enjoy go to: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m002b8lw