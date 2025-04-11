Regent's joint explorations at Royal College of Music

Regent Brass joins forces with the Santa Monica HS Wind Ensemble and cellist Julian Bliss for a free showcase of works from Sparke and Howarth to Peter Yarde Martin and Kelly-Anne Murphy.

Regent Brass continues to enhance its reputation for musical adventurousness with its latest free concert appearance at the Royal College of Music on Saturday 12th April (7.30pm).

Cellist

They will be joining the Santa Monica HS Wind Ensemble and guest soloist, the acclaimed cellist Julian Bliss for a concert that will feature performances of Philip Sparke's 'Year of the Dragon' and 'Fugue' from 'Graduation Day', as well as Elgar Howarth's early work, 'Mosaic'.

Peter Yarde Martin's 'Tangled Space', based on a motif from 'Mercury' from Holst's 'The Planets' will also be premiered along with a welcome opportunity to hear Kelly-Anne Murphy's evocative 'Into the Darkness They Go, the Wise and the Lovely', and Philip Doe's 'Lullaby'.

Explore works

Speaking to 4BR MD, Alan Duguid said: "It's a pleasure to be able to work alongside a wonderful ensemble as part of their exciting UK tour, and at such an outstanding venue.

It also enables us to further explore works outside of the brass band world, as well as others which we believe should gain wider exposure.

The concert is free to attend, so if you are in the area please come along and enjoy the music."

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/santa-monica-hs-wind-ensemble-in-concert-featuring-julian-bliss-tickets-1270605789119?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=wsa&aff=ebdsshwebmobile

