BrookWright Music: Viva la Banda! (Dave Collins)

'Viva la Banda', by English composer Dave Collins, is fun, high-energy piece packed with wonderfully catchy melodies for both players and audiences to enjoy. It is sure to be an excellent addition to both concert and entertainment contest programmes.
Twists and turns
In places it is harmonically surprising, with twists and turns of a Latin adventure — the sights and sounds a plaza under a hot sun and all the fun that it brings.
Rolling Score:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uawvYv2-INU
Difficulty Level: 3rd Section +
PDFs and Sheet Music
https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/viva-la-banda-brass-band-dave-collins
Sheet Music:
www.brassband.co.uk
www.durhammusic.co.uk (UK)
www.cimarronmusic.com (USA)