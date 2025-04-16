BrookWright Music: Viva la Banda! (Dave Collins)

There is heat, fun and colour to bring to your concert programme with the latest release from BrookWright Music

'Viva la Banda', by English composer Dave Collins, is fun, high-energy piece packed with wonderfully catchy melodies for both players and audiences to enjoy. It is sure to be an excellent addition to both concert and entertainment contest programmes.

Twists and turns

In places it is harmonically surprising, with twists and turns of a Latin adventure — the sights and sounds a plaza under a hot sun and all the fun that it brings.

Rolling Score:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uawvYv2-INU



Difficulty Level: 3rd Section +





PDFs and Sheet Music



https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/viva-la-banda-brass-band-dave-collins



Sheet Music:

www.brassband.co.uk

www.durhammusic.co.uk (UK)

www.cimarronmusic.com (USA)