Whit Walk band wanted

It's not all about the prize money and contesting on Whit Friday...

Brighouse
  The Whit Walks form the traditional part of the day

Saturday, 19 April 2025

        

Although the main interest surrounding the Whit Friday Contests sees bands from all over the world eagerly make their way to multiple venues in their bid to claim honours and prize money, the day itself starts with the traditional Whit Walks.

So if your band really wants to be part of the true experience of the event why not offer your services to lead a procession in one of the local villages?

Led into Uppermill



One such is in Friezland where the local church would love to have a band lead their procession this year into Uppermill for the massed church service.

There will be help with travel costs as well, so if your band can do it, please contact Ros at: rosgordon@btinternet.com or John Stevenson at johnstevenson493@yahoo.com to find out more


        

