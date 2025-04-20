Report & Results: 2025 Yamaha Australian National Band Championships

Sydney City becomes the inaugural Premier Championships of Australia as senior National titles head to Footscray-Yarraville City, Cairns Brass No. 1, Wonthaggi Citizensand City of Ballarat Municipal Brass.

Sydney City Brass became the first Premier Grade Australian National Champion in Melbourne.

Led by Jason Katsikaris, impressive renditions of the set-work, 'King Kong on Rue Igor Stravinsky' and hymn tune, 'Hope', followed 48 hours later by their own-choice selections of the march 'The President' and 'The Triumph of Time' by Peter Graham secured the famous Fireman's Helmet National Trophy in clear-cut manner.

In a close battle for second place, defending National Champion Brisbane Excelsior was runner-up with Darebin City Brass just two points behind. They in turn claimed the final podium spot by gaining a higher test-piece mark over rivals Willoughby City.

Packed hall

Although ostensibly held as a trial for 2025, the success of the new contest, which attracted a packed hall of listeners at Xavier College over the two days may well persuade the National Championship organisers to retain it for next year's event in Brisbane.

Adjudicator Margie S Antrobus (joined by Tyme Marsters and Ken Waterworth) was certainly impressed by the 'premier' standard on show, saying that, "so much was amazing and really enjoyable".

And whilst she admitted that 'King Kong' had been "such a heavy piece"it had "worked really well"as a set work.

Amid the praise the Norwegian conductor did feel that some of the hymn playing had highlighted difficulties in softer dynamics and spacing as some bands "didn't always do well", although the marches were played with "great style" and the own-choice performances were "fantastic stuff" with "some absolutely fabulous playing".

Sydney foundations

Sydney set the foundations of their victory on the Friday with the subtle balances of Stijn Aertgeerts' 'Hope' giving way to Paul McGhee's remarkable set-test soundscape inspired by the infamous fire at Montreux Casino on Rue Stravinsky in 1971 when Frank Zappa was playing a concert (the title refers to the synthesiser work being played at the time).

The informed tonal structuring, rather than dynamic overload shaped by Jason Katsikaris saw the band top both disciplines at the end of the first day, ahead Darebin City and Brisbane Excelsior.

Second place on their own-choice and third on the march to follow was good enough to claim victory, much to the satisfaction of their band representative who told the audience that they had "so wanted this back"as he held the National Trophy in his grasp.

Brisbane short

Brisbane Excelsior will now know that feeling as they fell short over the two days; coming third on both the set-work and own-choice of 'Sand and Stars', although they did top the march element with 'Ravenswood'. They will now look to reclaim the title on their home patch in 2026.

Darebin City-Preston will also look forward to that event as they secured their second podium finish in the last three years. Led by Andrew Snell, they set their stall out with bold renditions of the set-work and own-choice selection of 'Other Lives'.

It meant that Willoughby City was fourth as they continued their fine run of form with an inspired table topping own-choice selection of 'Z-1920' aided by a superb 'Zorro' lead from principal cornet Kyle Lawson.

Fifth place went to Brisbane Brass with Glenorchy in sixth.

A Grade:

It was not only 'star players' from across the globe who made the trip to Melbourne to once again take part in this year's event, but conductors too — with Glyn Williams taking the baton to lead Footscray-Yarraville City to a commanding victory in the A Grade.

It rounded off an extended stay for the Aldbourne MD in triumphant fashion as he led Victoria state band to their first National title success in over half a century.

Outstanding renditions

'Scraggers' as they are nicknamed topped each of the four elements with outstanding renditions of the set-work 'Journey to the Centre of the Earth' and their own-choice of 'Fraternity' backed by the hymn 'Love Unknown' and the march, 'The President'.

Sat at the airport before his long flight home to Wales to play with Cory at the European Championships in Stavanger, a delighted MD wrote on his Facebook page: "Huge congrats on the clean sweep win and thank you so much for putting in all the hard work. You've made me feel so welcome. Can't wait to meet up with all again soon."

Forever grateful

In response the band said: "What an honour to be the A Grade champions in 2025. We've been close before, but it has been 51 years since 'Scraggers' gained this title, and we could not be prouder. We are forever grateful to our rehearsal conductor, Brenton Burley, and Glyn for pouring their time and energies into this group and getting us to that standard."

With the winners taking the title in such an impressive manner it left a closer battle for the podium places, with Willoughby Brass No.2 continuing their rise to prominence under Dominic Longhurst by coming second, with Kensington & Norwood in third.

The remaining top-six places went to Geelong West Brass, Boroondara Brass and Glenferrie Brass.

B Grade:

Cairns Brass reclaimed the B Grade honours for the first time since 2018 as Jon Christodoulides led the Queenslanders to success.

It came after a remarkable battle with Paramatta City led by Luke Bradbury that swung hugely in different directions over the two days.

Pegged back

Cairns took a huge 10 point overnight lead on the set-work, 'A Journey to the Bermuda Triangle' and their hymn selection of 'Deep Harmony', only for it to be pegged back by their New South Wales rivals playing 'The Essence of Time' and the march 'Simmoraine'.

In the end the higher mark on the set-work won the day, as the band also celebrated gaining the John Kelly Shield for gaining the highest overall marks as part of the Parade of Bands.

Third place went Box Hill City with the remaining top-six places taken by Canberra Brass, Whitehorse Brass and Diamond Valley Brass.

C Grade:

There was a return to the top of the prize podium for Wontaggi Citizens Band, as the Victorian's recorded their first National title since 2019 under MD, Craig Marinus in a contest of wide ranging fortunes.

Fine accounts of the set-work, 'Inspiration' (which headed the discipline by a 12 point margin) and their hymn (which was 3 point ahead) set the foundation for victory, although they only managed joint fourth with their own-choice of 'The Lost Village of Imber' and fourth with their march, 'The Black Knight'.

Second place went to Darebin City Brass who recovered a great deal of lost ground on the second day, whilst Weston Brass was third. Fourth placed Hyde Street Youth completely reversed their fortunes from coming last on the set-work to topping the own-choice discipline with their rendition of 'The Saga of Haakon the Good'.

The remaining top-six places went to Marion City and Moonee Valley Brass.

D Grade:

City of Ballarat Municipal Brass secured their first National title since 1972 as they claimed a commanding victory under MD, Dennis Stevenson.

They topped the hymn and set-work disciplines with 'Vow to Thee, My Country' and 'Legend in Brass' backed by fourth place finishes on their own-choices of 'Anglian Dances' and the march, 'Wellington'.

Second place went to Marist Brass Band, with Boroondara Harmony Brass in third. The remaining top-six places were claimed by City of Wollongong Brass, Aberfeldie Brass and Sale City Brass.

Junior Grades and Champion of Champions:

Despite there being only four entrants in the three Junior Grades, there were fine performances to enjoy as Hyde Street Youth, Box Hill Academy Brass and Richmond Youth Brass took the honours.

Monday saw the various solo, duet and ensemble titles decided, with the Blue Riband Champion of Champions title claimed with an outstanding performance of Lucy Pankhurst's 'Concerto for Tenor Horn' by Sydney City Brass player Bruce Myers — described by the judges Richard Shirley and Jamie Lawson as "doing something on the instrument that shouldn't be legal!"

Iwan Fox

Premier Grade:

Adjudicators: Margaret S Antrobus; Tyme Marsters; Ken Waterworth

Hymn/Test Piece/Own Choice/Stage March = Total

1. Sydney City Brass (Jason Katsikaris): 99/198/196/96 = 589

2. Brisbane Excelsior (David Bremner): 97/195/194/98 = 584

3. Darebin City Brass — Preston (Andrew Snell): 98/196/193/95 = 582*

4. Willoughby City Band (Dominic Longhurst): 96/192/197/97 = 582

5. Brisbane Brass (Alan Spence): 96/190/191/92 = 569

6. Glenorchy City Concert Brass (Simon Reade): 95/189/190/91 = 565

*Test Piece score takes precedence

A Grade:

Adjudicators: Margaret S Antrobus; Tyme Marsters; Ken Waterworth

Hymn/Test Piece/Own Choice/Stage March = Total

1. Footscray-Yarraville City (Glyn Williams): 94/190/195/96 = 575

2. Willoughby Band No. 2 (Dominic Longhurst): 93/188/192/94 = 567

3. Kensington & Norwood Brass (Jonathan Baker): 92/186/190/94 = 562

4. Geelong West Brass (Jason Mears): 93/185/187/91 = 556

5. Boroondara Brass (Daniel van Bergen): 90/181/189/95 = 555

6. Glenferrie Brass (Phillipa Edwards OAM): 92/182/186/93 = 553

7. Holroyd Brass (Dail Vail): 91/183/185/92 = 551

B Grade:

Adjudicators: Heather Aitken; Brian Hogg; Bryan Hurdley

Hymn/Test Piece/Own Choice/Stage March = Total

1. Cairns Brass No. 1 (Jon Christodoulides): 88/191/183/82 = 544*

2. Parramatta City (Luke Bradbury): 84/185/190/85 = 544

3. Box Hill City (Simon Brown): 84/179/186/84 = 533

4. Canberra Brass (Veronica Boulton): 79/183/184/83 = 529

5. Whitehorse Brass (Broden Ford): 81/179/179/78 = 517

6. Diamond Valley Brass (Jeff Steele): 82/181/173/78 = 514

7. City of Greater Dandenong (Jamie Lawson): 80/180/173/77 = 510

8. Ulverstone Municipal (Thomas Lamb): 71/170/171/79 = 491

*Test Piece score takes precedence

C Grade:

Adjudicators: Joanne Heaton; David Musk; Richard Shirley

Hymn/Test Piece/Own Choice/Stage March = Total

1. Wonthaggi Citizens (Craig Marinus): 89/185/184/89 = 547

2. Darebin City Brass — Northern Brass (Martyn Scrimshaw): 82/171/191/95 = 539

3. Western Brass (Jared McCunnie): 82/171/190/87 = 530

4. Hyde Street Youth (Phillipa Edwards OAM): 83/160/192/94 = 529

5. Marion City (Aaron Madden): 86/173/179/87 = 525

6. Moonee Valley Brass (Dean Hughes): 83/169/180/82 = 514

7. Creswick Brass (Katrina Bird): 85/167/177/84 = 513

8. Wodonga Brass (Fenella O'Sullivan): 77/161/184/90 = 512

9. Sunshine Community Brass (Shan Amunugama): 81/163/179/85 = 508

10. City of Greater Bendigo Brass (Cally Bartlett): 72/167/170/80 = 489

D Grade:

Adjudicators: Karina Filipi; Andrew Porter; Louisa Trewartha

Hymn/Test Piece/Own Choice/Stage March = Total

1. City of Ballarat Municipal Brass (Dennis Stevenson): 95/189/181/82 = 547

2. Marist Brass Band (Colin Wellard): 89/183/177/88 = 537

3. Boroondara Harmony Brass (Robyn Lowenstein Waugh): 84/180/184/87 = 535

4. City of Wollongong Junior Brass (Desmond Cannings): 78/168/194/86 = 526

5. Aberfeldie Brass (Brad Johnston): 85/170/183/80 = 518

6. Sale City Band (Tom Cousin): 77/184/171/76 = 508

7. Stonnington City Brass (Kevin Hillier OAM): 75/173/170/71 = 489

Junior A Grade:

Adjudicator: Margaret S Antrobus

Hymn/Test Piece/Own Choice/Stage March = Total

1. Hyde Street Youth (Andrew Wilson/Bethany McAuliffe-D'Rozario): 97/191/192/97 = 577

Junior B Grade:

Adjudicator: Margaret S Antrobus

Hymn/Test Piece/Own Choice/Stage March = Total

1. Box Hill Academy Brass (Lauren Innes): 97/192/193/98 = 580

2. City of Wollongong Junior Brass (Desmond Cannings): 95/189/189/96 = 569

Junior C Grade:

Adjudicator: Margaret S Antrobus

Hymn/Test Piece/Own Choice/Stage March = Total

1. Richmond Youth Brass Band (Adam Arnold): 95/192/190/97 = 574