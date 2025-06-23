Report & Result: 2025 Morley March & Hymn Tune Contest

Hepworth add to their Whit Friday successes with a march and hymn tune victory at Morley.

It proved to be a lucrative weekend's march and hymn tune work for Hepworth Band as they made it a Morley/Blackburn & Darwen contest 'double' under MD Ryan Watkins.

Polished performances

Their polished performances of the march 'The Wizard' and the hymn tune 'In Love for Me' not only saw the band retain the title but also saw the North West London finalist pip Yorkshire top section rivals Stannington to the £600 first prize.

They in turn performed 'Ravenswood' and 'Be Thou My Vision' under ME, Lewis Bettles, whilst third placed Skelmanthorpe led by Jonathan Bates performed 'The Australasian' alongside 'The Day Thou Gravest'. Their outstanding euphonium player Neil Johnson took the 'Best Instrumentalist' award.

Wide variety

Unlike many venues at Whit Friday there was a wide variety of march choices made by the competitors, with fourth placed Yorkshire Imperial opting for 'Mephistopheles' (alongside 'Prelude on Lavenham').

Tewit Silver headed home their outstanding representation of four ensembles in fifth ('Knight Templar' and 'Love Uknown') with Tewit Community in sixth ('The Contestor' and 'Colne').

Although the sun didn't shine as hoped given the weather forecast, Hepworth didn't mind as their trophy cabinet as well as bank balance received a boost.

"A fantastic day out, and a great reward for the band's hard work and commitment. Huge congratulations to all the prize winners and thank you to the organisers and supporters who keep these brilliant contests marching on — rain or shine!"

Result:

March & Hymn Adjudicator: Jack Capstaff

Road March & Deportment Adjudicator: Col Sgt Keith Marsden

Trainee Adjudicator: Daniel Brooks

March/Hymn = Total

1. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins): 94/90 = 184

2. Stannington (Lewis Bettles): 92/91 = 183

3. Skelmanthorpe (Jonathan Bates): 91/89 = 180

4. Yorkshire Imperial (Ian McElligott): 90/86 = 176

5. Tewit Silver (Martin Hall): 88/87 = 175

6. Tewit Community Brass (John Belton): 87/85 = 172

7. Old Silkstone (Alan Widdop): 85/83 = 168

8. Tewit Youth Senior (Martin Hall): 84/82 = 166

9. Linthwaite (Tony Robertson): 83/81 = 164

10. Tingley (Allan Briggs): 81/80 = 161

11. Tewit Youth Intermediate (Joe Fearnley): 80/79 = 159

Best First Section (outside podium): Old Silkstone

Best Fourth Section (outside podium): Tewit Community Brass

Best Youth Band: Tewit Youth Senior

Best Contest March: Hepworth

Best Hymn Tune: Stannington

Best Hymn Tune (Youth): Tewit Youth Senior

Best Road March: Yorkshire Imperial

Best Deportment: Tewit Silver

Best Deportment (Youth): Tewit Youth

Best Instrumentalist: Neil Johnson (Euphonium) — Skelmanthorpe