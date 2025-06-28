Foden's stars to lead in Armagh once again

Players from Foden's Band will continue to help inspire players of all ages and abilities in Armagh in August.

Players from Foden's Band will once again travel to Armagh in Northern Ireland to lead the inspirational tuition on the annual Armagh Summer School (Monday 11th — Saturday 16th August)

All ages and abilities

The week is open brass and percussion players of all ages and abilities at City of Armagh High School. It has been the brainchild of Ivor Stevenson from the Armagh Old Boys Brass Band who was awarded an MBE for his services to banding in Northern Ireland as well as becoming a Vice President of Foden's.

Fantastic time

Mark Wilkinson of Foden's told 4BR: "The annual summer course gives brass enthusiasts the opportunity to study, learn, perform and socialise with tutors from Foden's. We love coming here and we always have a fantastic time with the delegates."

This year, delegates on the non-residential course will spend a week of rehearsals and sectionals with Musical Director Mike Fowles and tutors Mark Wilkinson, Richard Poole, Jonathan Bates, Gary Curtin, Mark Bousie, Shaun Farrington, Stewart Baglin and Anthony Mann — all for just £60.

Further details

Further details should made via: jastevenson4@hotmail.com