News

Cory tributes to Russell

Cory horn star Ailsa Russell reflects on countless memories as she heads to new future.

Ailsa Russell
  Ailsa was an integral part of Cory's success over her 16 year period with the band

Saturday, 19 July 2025

        

The Cory Band has bid a fond farewell to tenor horn player Ailsa Russell as she relocates away from South Wales.

Over 16 years she became an integral part of its success, enjoying multiple major championship victories, concerts, tours and recordings, including numerous accolades for her own performances.

At her final rehearsal with the Brass in Concert champion, Ailsa was presented with a commemorative picture and Welsh slate engraved with her years of service and honours.

Tribute

Paying tribute, Musical Director Philip Harper said: "We are all so sorry to see Ailsa leave. She has been an exemplary team member over her 16 years, making a colossal contribution, many of which she is probably too modest and selfless to even realise.

She has always put the band first, prepared meticulously for whatever challenge was in front of her and has performed with great distinction on so many of the world's great stages.

It's been my pleasure to watch her develop from college student player to a fully established soloist with great confidence and the complete respect of all her team-mates. We will miss her unwavering commitment and loyalty, and she will always occupy a place in our hearts."

Unforgettable

In response, Ailsa said: "It's hard to put into words what being part of Cory Band has meant to me. When I moved to Wales in 2009, I was incredibly fortunate that a horn position became available, and thanks to my teacher at the time, Owen Farr, I got the chance to join this remarkable organisation.

The band quickly became the centre of my life and over the years I've been part of so many unforgettable musical moments and contest wins that I could only have dreamed of. I'll treasure those memories forever."

What really made this journey special were the people. Those friendships with both past and present members, playing and non-playing alike, are what I'll value mostAilsa Russell

Value

She added: "What really made this journey special were the people. Those friendships with both past and present members, playing and non-playing alike, are what I'll value most. And, of course, every band has its unsung heroes behind the scenes whose contributions keep everything going.

Philip Harper and Neil Blockley's leadership has been nothing short of inspiring. Their dedication, passion, and tireless work ethic have created an environment where everyone feels driven to grow, not just as musicians, but as people.

They never shy away from making the tough decisions, always with the band's best interests at heart. Their example has pushed me to be the best version of myself throughout my time with the band, and I know it will continue to inspire me in the years ahead.

I'll carry with me countless memories. I'll always be cheering Cory on. It really has been the honour of my life to play a small part in the Cory Band's incredible story."

        

TAGS: Cory

