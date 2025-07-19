Lovatt joins Foden's for Regent Hall pre-National concert

Trumpet star Mike Lovatt will reconnect with Foden's Band for their pre-National preview concert at Regent Hall.

Foden's has announced that star trumpet player Mike Lovatt will appear as their guest soloist as part of their eve of National Championship concert at Regent Hall in London in October.

Regarded as one of the world's foremost lead trumpeters, he has enjoyed a long association with the Sandbach band. He will follow up the acclaimed '50 degrees North' solo from 2018 with a new recording to be made in September.

Renew partnership

Speaking about the new link, Band Manager Mark Wilkinson told 4BR: "We're delighted to renew this exciting musical partnership once more.

Mike will be our guest for the weekend so not only will the audience at Regent Hall get to hear Mike in scintillating form, but we will of course also give a preview of the National test-piece 'Symphony in Two Movements' by Edward Gregson under the baton of Russell Gray."

Tickets:



The concert is supported by Yamaha with tickets available via: https://www.priorbooking.com/u/fodens

