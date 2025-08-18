Saynor ends tuba tenure at Black Dyke Band

Gavin Saynor makes the reluctant decision to bring his six year tuba tenure at the Yorkshire champion to an end.

Black Dyke Band has confirmed that there has been major change in their tuba section.

Principal Eb tuba Gavin Saynor has reluctantly taken the decision to end his tenure with the band after a musically rewarding six-year period.

Amazing support

Speaking about his decision, the Welshman said "When you live three hours from the band room in Queensbury it's always a challenging to say the least given potential travel hazards.

However, it was always an ambition to play for the band, so with the amazing support of my wife Ffion and my children, I've been able to thoroughly enjoy over six fantastic years with Black Dyke.

I've been extremely lucky to have played for the very best bands in the world over the past 30 years, but the Black Dyke Band experience with such great friends and players has certainly been a highlight."

Wonderful player

In offering his thanks Music Director Prof. Nicholas Childs added: "Gavin has been a wonderful player for Black Dyke Band, with musical excellence at his core.

Over the years he has inspired countless others and has been a great team player and soloist. Gavin's commitment to the band has been extraordinary but sadly, it doesn't make his 280-mile round trip to Queensbury any shorter. We will miss him greatly and offer our heartfelt thanks and best wishes for his future."

New signing

The Yorkshire champion has confirmed that Chris Hall, a graduate from Salford University has now joined the tuba section from Pemberton Old DW Wigan.

His first official concert will be at St. Wilfred's Church, Harrogate on August 21st.