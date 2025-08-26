National treasure honoured by RPS

John Wallace CBE has joined a very exclusive list of Honorary Members of the Royal Philharmonic Society.

The internationally acclaimed trumpeter, composer and educator John Wallace CBE has been presented with Honorary Membership of the Royal Philharmonic Society.

It was made to the Scotsman at Edinburgh's Stockbridge Parish Church in a concert that featured the Wallace Collection ensemble, formed by him 40 years ago, and the cooperation band, and which featured the premiere performance of Giovani Gabrieli's 'Canzoni et Sonata', transcribed by him.

Remarkable list

Since 1826, the RPS has presented Honorary Membership in recognition of those who devote their lives to music and uplifting others with it. John Wallace now joins a remarkable list that includes Berlioz, Brahms, Liszt and Wagner, as well as performers such as Yehudi Menuhin and fellow Scotsman, Sir James MacMillan.

He in only the second trumpeter to receive it, following Philip Jones in 1999, in whose ensemble John performed earlier in his career.

National treasure

The presentation was made by RPS Chief Executive James Murphy and RPS Trustee Jo Buckley, with a citation that stated that he was rightly regarded as "inspirational", a "torchbearer" and "one of the great trumpeters of our times".

In addition, it stated that he was a musician who has displayed "brilliance in helping others to take up music and to find their own pathways in life through it — an exemplar to us all, and a genuine national treasure."