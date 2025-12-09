Trumpet student in royal spotlight

Royal Academy of Music trumpet student Carys Wood recently performed at the annual Princess of Wales Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

The high-profile event with a theme of 'service' was enjoyed by 1,600 guests, including royals, celebrities and people who have made a significant contribution to their local community. It featured a mix of carols, music and readings from actors such as Kate Winslet and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Awesome

In a feature article on the BBC news website, Carys, who comes from Pembrokeshire and has been assisted by the Future Talent Charity she said it was "awesome" to be playing at the service. In the past year or so Carys has won numerous individual awards as well as enjoying playing with Cory Band. Carys's 11-year-old sister, Eliza, who plays the euphonium, was also at the event.

The 'Together at Christmas' carol concert will be televised and shown on ITV1 on Christmas Eve.