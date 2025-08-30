Brighouse to keep tradition going to the sound of dance

Brighouse & Rastrick's famous massed band concerts keep going strong, thanks to shared values, an appreciation of dance music, and guest soloist Roger Webster.

One of the great massed bands concert traditions in the UK continues in October when Brighouse & Rastrick Band shares the stage at Huddersfield Town Hall with Yorkshire friends Hade Edge and Meltham & Meltham Mills.

Lord of the Dance

The 'Lord of the Dance' musical theme will be led by guest conductor Dr David Thornton and will also feature a welcome return of Roger Webster as the featured guest soloist for the late afternoon concert on Saturday 25th October (starting 4.00pm).

The West Riding band has hosted over 150 joint concerts in its history — the first back in 1945, which continue to be popular attractions with their mix of guest bands and soloists.

The concert promises dance music from around the globe to make sure the audience gets its feet tapping.