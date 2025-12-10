New National Final proposal rejected by Regional Forum

A proposal that would have seen a radical change in the qualification process for the Royal Albert Hall National Final has been rejected by regional representatives.

4BR understands that a proposal to change the qualification process for the Royal Albert Hall National Final was rejected by the members of the Regional Forum at its latest meeting.

The Forum is made up of representatives of the six English regional committees, Scotland and Wales, as well as Kapitol Promotions Ltd, the organisers of the National Championship.

The meeting was held in Birmingham on 19th November and was hosted by Chairperson Philip Morris of Kapitol Promotions, alongside representatives Robert Turnbull (Yorkshire), Tony Griffiths (North of England), Alan Gibbs (Wales), Kevin Williams (London & Southern Counties), Lesley Bentley (Midlands), Richard Milton (North West) and Sue Oldfield (West of England). Scottish representative, Tom Allen and Tim Jones of the BBP Registry were unable to attend.

Representative vote

It is understood that the proposal was voted on by the regional representatives present.

Put forward by the North West Regional Committee, it would have seen only the defending National Champion pre-qualify for future Royal Albert Hall events, with the overall number of competitors reduced to 18.

The results of the top-10 bands at the National Final would be used to determine how many bands from each of the 8 'regions' would be invited to compete at the event the following year.

Qualification

Under the proposal, each of the 8 regions would still send at least one band to London, with the additional number allocated as follows:

No band in the top 10 = 1 invited band

1 band in the top 10 = 2 invited bands

2 bands in the top 10 = 3 invited bands

3 bands in the top 10 = 4 invited bands

4 bands in the top 10 = 5 invited bands

5 bands in the top 10 = 6 invited bands

It was also proposed that no more than half the bands at the regional contest would be able to qualify for invitation — meaning a maximum of six bands from any region with 12 bands in its Championship Section, five in those with 10 or 11, and four in those with eight and under.

In the event of this happening, the placing would go to the band placed 11th (if appropriate) from the National Final.

2026 line-up

4BR has used the criteria from the result of the 2025 National Final to highlight how this would have been implemented in the 2026 qualification process to gain the proposed outcome for the 2026 National Final of 18 bands.

Defending Champion: Desford Colliery

4 invited bands from Yorkshire

3 invited bands from Scotland

3 invited bands from Wales

2 invited bands from the North West

2 invited bands from the West of England

1 invited band from the Midlands

1 invited band from London & Southern Counties

1 invited band from the North of England

Flawed

4BR understands that during extended discussions it was commented that it was felt that the proposal did not represent "a level playing field for all regions" in that it removed the chance of "lesser bands" being able to reach the final.

It was also felt that the proposal "was flawed" and that "the subject was divisive at all levels including regional committee opinions".

The proposal was voted on by the regional representatives present with only the North West voting for its implementation 4BR

Overall opinion

Although it was stated that the proposal had commercial merit, it was felt that in the "overall opinion" of the representatives the national championship should ensure "every band entering the contest at regional level deserves its opportunity to reach the finals".

The proposal was voted on by the regional representatives present with only the North West voting for its implementation.