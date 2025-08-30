                 

Final touches in place for Baker heroics

Brett Baker's latest solo CD release will be available at the Royal Albert Hall.

Brett Baker
  Brett and Flowers Band make their sixth recording together

Saturday, 30 August 2025

        

Cory Band solo trombone Brett Baker is putting the final touches to his forthcoming CD release entitled, 'The Heroic Trombone'.

As previously reported on 4BR it sees the Michael Rath artist pay tribute to figures who have inspired him on his musical journey — one that has taken him to every corner of the globe.

Flowers link

It also sees him link up for a sixth time with current National Champion, Flowers Band under MD Paul Holland, as he pays homage to figures such as Denis Wick with his performance of the first movement of the Gordon Jacob 'Concerto' — one that the LSO trombonist also made his name with.

Others include Rob Wiffin, Ray Steadman-Allen, Don Lusher, Leo Zimmerman, Urbie Green, Mark Freeh, Frederich Belke and Christian Lindberg, all richly admired by the soloist.

In addition, two conductors who have also made a huge impression on him are included in Howard Snell and David King — the latter in a work dedicated to him by fellow Australian, the composer and trombonist Brenton Broadstock.

Remarkable connection

Speaking about the release, Brett told 4BR: "It's been a remarkable connection between Flowers Band and myself over the past quarter of a century — from emerging top-flight contest contenders to National Champion.

I'm very excited to release this CD, which is a personal tribute to many of my musical heroes over the past couple of decades. The band are such a delight to work with — always on top of some of the most challenging pieces for trombone soloist and band."

Satisfaction

Of the 80 or so minutes of music, Brett has picked out one that has given him particular satisfaction.

"I think it's Christian Lindberg's 'Mandrake in the Corner'. Paul Holland really got this and the band sound electric. That said, there are other huge works that give great personal satisfaction too, and my thanks go to Phil Hardman, Kevin Lea and the team at World of Sound for their input and expertise."

I'm very excited to release this CD, which is a personal tribute to many of my musical heroes over the past couple of decadesBrett Baker

Premieres and release

The CD boasts includes four premiere recordings: 'Heroic Etude' by Rob Wiffin, 'Autumn Dreams' by Leo Zimmerman arranged by Keith Wilkinson, 'Concertino' by Belke, transcribed by Ian Jones and 'KING!' by Brenton Broadstock.

The CD will be available at the Royal Albert Hall this October.

Track listing:

1. Mvt. 1 from Concerto for Trombone (Gordon Jacob arr. Denis Wick)
2. Heroic Etude (Rob Wiffin)
3. The Immortal Theme (Ray Steadman-Allen)
4. Makin Whoopee! (Walter Donaldson arr. Don Lusher)
5. Autumn Dreams (Leo Zimmerman arr. Keith Wilkinson)
6. KING! (Brenton Broadstock)
7. You only Live Twice (John Barry arr. Mark Freeh)
8. Concertino (Frederich August Belke arr. Eric Burger trans. Ian Jones)
9. Nessun Dorma (Puccini arr. Ian Jones)
10. Mandrake in the Corner (Christian Lindberg)

        

