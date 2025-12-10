                 

News

Kenny Crookston to retire from CEO role at Brass Bands England

The Chief Executive Office will step down as head of BBE at the end of December, but will continue to represent the organisation in different ways.

BBE
  Kenny Crookston has been CEO of BBE for nearly eight years

Wednesday, 10 December 2025

        

Brass Bands England (BBE) has announced that Chief Executive Officer, Kenny Crookston will retire from the role at the end of 2025.

It will bring to an end an almost eight-year tenure during which BBE has grown from 181 to over 550 organisations representing more than 650 individual bands.

It also encompassed the Covid-19 pandemic where BBE gained critical acclaim in advocating for, as well as assisting bands, whilst its safeguarding programme, BandSafe, also gained high-profile recognition in creating a safer environment for players of all ages.

Success

In recent years there has also been a successful restructuring of the National Youth Brass Band Championships, the introduction of BBE's Brass Foundations programme, presentation of the 2022 European Brass Band Festival, and a closer working relationship developed with the Brass in Concert Championships.

The 62 year old has been working part-time for BBE since reducing his working hours earlier this year, but it was stated that he will continue to represent BBE through a new advisory and advocacy role.

Good time

Speaking about the decision he said: "Having worked at the 'sharp end' of brass banding for over 20 years, firstly as Editor of British Bandsman magazine and as CEO of Brass Bands England, I've decided that now is a good time to take a step back to focus more on some personal goals and those of my family.

It's been a tremendous honour to lead BBE's operations and I'm extremely proud of what the organisation has achieved in that time."

New ideas

He added: "BBE has grown enormously since 2018, and the CEO role has become ever more demanding in many respects. I feel that now is the right time for the organisation to be reinvigorated through a new structure and fresh ideas.

I offer my deepest thanks to my colleagues past and present and to Chairperson Mike Kilroy and the other board members for the support they have given me as CEO. I'm very much looking forward to representing BBE in numerous ways and continuing to support brass banding through my new role."

Impact

In response, BBE Chairperson, Mike Kilroy, stated: "It's difficult to overstate the impact that Kenny has had on BBE and brass banding in general over recent years. 2018 was an important year for the organisation, when the introduction of executive leadership through enhanced Arts Council England funding gave us a firm platform for growth.

Our expansion since then has been well beyond all our expectations and I would like to thank Kenny for his outstanding contribution, which has been pivotal in making BBE what it is today."

Mike Kilroy added that BBE would make further announcements in due course, but added that they were very pleased that his "knowledge and experience will be retained by the organisation and the brass banding community."

Optimistic

He concluded: "I know that he will continue to give his full support to BBE, focussing on the development of new strategic networks, membership benefits and improving the visibility of brass bands across multiple channels.

Many challenges lay ahead for brass banding, but as we have seen at some recent events there is also plenty to be optimistic about."

        

BBE

