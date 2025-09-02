Ashley's life affirming donation

The Foden's baritone player Ashley Dixon has donated her life giving stem cells to help a father of two children.

Foden's Band baritone player Ashley Dixon, recently undertook the donation process of giving stem cells to help in the life saving work of the DKMS charity — seven years after signing up for the campaign.

Seven year commitment

Speaking about it, Ashley said: "Donating my stem cells was such a small thing for me, but a massive thing for the person on the other side. One day out of your life could give someone countless years in return.

I first signed up seven years ago to the stem cell register after someone I knew in banding was diagnosed with leukaemia and needed a stem cell transplant. That campaign gained huge support and although seven years has passed, when the call that I was a potential match, I was determined to go through with it."

Reassuring

Ashley added: "I was a little nervous about the donation experience, but everyone was so lovely and reassuring. I donated at the Sheffield collection centre and in fact, it was quite nice to have a rest for a few hours!"

The response to what Ashley has done has also been inspirational. "Everyone I've told thinks it's amazing — and others have now signed up! I work at a secondary school, and they were really supportive.

In fact, a little boy at my school has recently been diagnosed with leukaemia, so it feels even more important."

Result

The result of Ashley's donation has emphasised just how important the donations through DKMS are. "I've now written to the patient who received my stem cells, and I found out he's a dad.

Knowing I've given him extra time with his two children is incredible. I was excited to hear he's doing well, and I hope one day we might even be able to meet."

You can join the register at: www.dkms.org.uk/register