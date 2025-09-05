Deep Harmony electronic spark from Hamill

A new album that combines bass trombone solos with synthesised and electronic music samples has just been released by soloist Seth Hamill.

Seth Hamill, the bass trombonist of Haydock Band in the North West has just released his debut solo album.

It is certainly different.

Inspired by his twin passions of brass playing and producing electronic music, 'Deep Harmony' consists of ten jazz and easy listening tracks that combine bass trombone performance with synthesised and sampled sounds.

Servo

Speaking about the album, he told 4BR: "I've been playing bass trombone since the age of 14 and I've been interested in electronic music almost as long. I also make electronic dance music under the moniker 'Servo' and studied Music & Electronics at the University of Leeds.

The album contains lyrical ballads such as 'Angel Eyes', 'Mr Nice Guy' and 'Trust', as well as laid-back swinging tracks like 'Holiday Swing', 'Feelin' Low' and 'Wand'rin' Star', and culminates in a jazzy reharmonization of the hymn tune 'Deep Harmony' which gives its name to the album."

Home produced

The album was performed, recorded and produced entirely by Seth in his home studio over a period of two years, with help from his friend Jack Reeves at Wire Studios who mastered the album and photographer, Katy Walsh.

It's available on all streaming platforms: https://ffm.to/sh-deep-harmony